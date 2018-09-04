Now that it is officially September, many people are rolling up their beach towels and making the switch over to fall. It's all pumpkin spice lattes, chunky knits, and jack-o-lanterns from here on out, and some people are expressing that more boldly than others. Nicki Minaj now has orange hair, and it's going to inspire you to step up your own hair game this autumn.

She posted the new look to her Instagram, sharing a series of video clips of her at the Queen Radio studio, right before she recorded the most recent sixth episode. (For those not in the know, Queen Radio is Minaj's new radio show on Beats 1, which premiered earlier in August.) In the first clip, Minaj debuts her orange hair in a high half-pony, making a face like a Barbie, and moving around the camera to show different angles of her satin pink suit. The caption read #BarbieDreams, referencing one of the songs on her newest album, Queen.

Sitting in front of her pink "Queen Radio" sign and decked out all in pink and diamonds, the orange hair especially popped against the saturated rose colors. The second video was similar, this time playing the track "Goodbye" in the background.

Her hair was left in crimped waves, with the top half thrown into an I Dream of Jeannie-esque ponytail wrapped with a gold hair tie that helped it stay firmly up. The hue is a vibrant, neon orange shade that makes a bold statement.

Here you can see the waist length style a little better, when Minaj was recording her most recent episode. Underneath the lighting, you can really see just how vibrant and neon her mane is.

She also wore the same color and style when she was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Season 16 premiere episode, which aired on Sept. 4.

But just because the rap icon changed her hair color doesn't necessarily mean it will stay that shade for too long. Just a day later, Minaj posted another short video onto Instagram, where she was sitting in the back seat of a car with her black hair curling and her hoodie up, listening to some of her older tracks while on her way to her Philadelphia concert.

Having said that, the artist debuted another orange-tinged hair look at the actual show, wearing an ombre orange hairstyle that went well past her waist. It was bright yellow on top that faded into a fiery orange, proving that the sunset color palette is definitely in this season.

This also isn't the first time that she donned neon orange hair, where she also played with the color back in 2010, just in a short, teased bob. Rocking lots of volume and curling in at the ends, it was a more retro take than her back-skimming locks eight years later.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seeing how Minaj is known for her frequent hair changes, this bright orange look probably won't stick around for too long, but it's amazing to see while it lasts.