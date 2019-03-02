Rob Beckett has got more facial expressions than a baby eating wasabi. You might have seen them during his appearances on shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You. Or you might have heard him when he's provided the hilarious commentary for Celebs Go Dating. Well, trust me, when Beckett puts on a live show, his energy and expressions are exaggerated tenfold. But the question is: will Rob Beckett touring the UK in 2019? Because, if you're going to see a comedian live, it might as well be one of the best in the game.

Fortunately, Beckett will be back on tour towards the end of the year, as he's bringing his new standup show Wallop to venues across the UK. The comedian announced the upcoming tour with a tweet on Aug. 29, 2018, telling fans: "My tour Wallop ON SALE NOW!" But don't worry, tickets haven't quite sold out yet. You can buy your tickets here.

The Wallop tour commences on Oct. 1 in Bournemouth, before moving onto Northampton, Cardiff, and almost every city in the UK you can think of. His final show of the year will take place in Manchester on Dec. 14, before he takes a little break, and then picks it up again with a couple of extra shows in London in March 2020.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beckett promoted the upcoming tour when he appeared on The Jonathan Ross show alongside fellow comedian Kevin Hart in September, 2018. Beckett then went on to post a clip from the show onto his Twitter, on Sept. 18, and in it, Hart encourages everyone to "go get your tickets in advance because they're gonna go fast because this type of funny doesn't come around that often. So do not wait." True that.

According to The Sun, Beckett's been doing standup since 2009, and won four competitions in that first year alone. He made his formal debut at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival three years later in 2012 in a show called Rob Beckett's Summer Holiday. It went onto receive rave reviews, and marked Beckett as an exciting, up and coming talent.

Since then, the comedian has gone from strength to strength, steadily increasing his large fanbase each year. After the success of his debut standup show, Beckett was invited to co-host I'm a Celeb's spin-off show Extra Camp alongside Joe Swash and Laura Whitmore in 2012. Since then, you can hardly get through an evening of TV without seeing Beckett pop up somewhere. At the moment, he's appearing on some major Saturday evening TV as he hosts BBC1's singing competition All Together Now alongside Ginger Spice aka Geri Horner.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When off screen, Beckett's kept very busy by his son, whose birth Beckett announced on his YouTube channel back in 2016. "To be honest," he said in the vlog "The reason I've got this [YouTube channel] is 'cos I've got a kid and I can't play FIFA anymore." He was last seen on that channel making dad jokes alongside fellow comic Jon Richardson, just in case you fancy having a marathon of his work before you pick up tickets to see him live.