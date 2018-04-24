Avengers: Infinity War is almost here, and some of your favorites are hitting the red carpet for the premiere. From Chadwick Boseman to Zoe Saldana, the different Marvel Cinematic Universes (MCU) are coming together. There's one difference you may have missed, though, and it's Scarlett Johansson's brunette pixie cut. Yes, the face and talent behind everyone favorite assassin Black Widow is ditched her blond locks in favor of a deep brown, and honestly, it may be different, but it's so good.

Fans of Marvel's popular movies may have already noted that Johannson already featured one hair change this year. In the trailer for Infinity War, the typically red headed Black Widow will be blonde in the upcoming film. For those who have not seen the movie, there's no way to know if it's addressed on screen, but Johannson herself did reveal the idea behind the choice.

Time has passed in the MCU, and to show it, so has Black Widow's hair. Another reason, she explained that it's a nod to other Black Widows in the history of the comic book character. Others are also conjecturing that Black Widow is on the run after siding with Captain America at the end of Civil War.

As for Johansson's new brunette locks, though, they don't seem to have anything to do with a film.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For the premiere, Johansson seems to have both colored and cut and her Infinity Wars locks. She's now rocking a gorgeous pixie cut with volume on top and bangs framing her face. As for the color, it's a super dimensional, warm brown that looks beautiful on the actor.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As fans are used to seeing Johansson both red headed and blonde, how did they react to the change? It seems like people are on board with whatever hair color she has (as they should be because it's her choice).

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One of the reactions on Twitter actually had Johansson being compared to actor Millie Bobby Brown, and honestly, there is definitely a resemblance.

Others just simply love the new look for the Black Widow actor. They're expressing their admiration in emojis.

Others just appreciate how great she looks.

Of course, her stunning violet eye makeup is a total stunner on the red carpet as well. How could that possibly not be mentioned?

Some users, though, are very happy that she's now brunette and no longer blonde.

A blonde pixie cut or short style has kind of been Johansson's go-to look over the years. From slicked back styles to straight up, classic pixies, her hair has typically been blonde and short as of late.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, the dark brown pixie cut she's rocking now quite a bit like her hair in her other recent film Rough Night. For Infinity War, it appears she could have simply grown out her hair a bit but kept the lighter shade for the plot of the film.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Johansson has actually had red hair in the past, it's not her typical hair color. She definitely appears to prefer being blonde, and hey, maybe that's the real reason her locks changed for Infinity War. She has been playing Black Widow since Iron Man 2, after all. Let the actor be blonde if she wants!

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The truth is, however, that regardless of hair color, Johansson always looks beautiful. Whether she's starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, attending the Women's March, or walking a red carpet, she's an actor, an activist, and clearly, someone who can crush any hair color she chooses. So for now, let's just all bask in how stunning that brunette hue is.