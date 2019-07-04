Hawkins, Indiana has always been a magnet for trouble, and if the trailer for Stranger Things 3 is any indication, our favorite teens are about to have their worlds turned upside down (by the Upside Down) once more. However, everything is better when you add ice cream into the mix, which is why Steve Harrington's new job at the Hawkins mall is sure to pique your interest and leave you wondering: if Scoops Ahoy is a real ice cream shop? Let's just say that by the end of the season, it'll become your favorite Hawkins hangout, both on and offscreen.

Though, sadly, an actual Scoops Ahoy dessert parlor does not exist in real life, Baskin-Robbins is planning to recreate the fictional locale in honor of the new season of Stranger Things by transforming its eatery into the '80s hot spot of the Starcourt Mall. However, this savory treat will only take place in a specific location for those who live in the Los Angeles area. According to Us Weekly, this amazing pop culture makeover will only be taking place in the Burbank Baskin-Robbins, so unfortunately not everyone will be able to experience this epic blast from the past.

However, those who are able to make their way over there can expect the establishment to be decked out to the nines in nautical decor. This includes members of the staff wearing sailor-themed uniforms.

The fun is scheduled to kick off on July 2 and last all the way until July 14, which gives you plenty of time to plan a special ice cream trip with some friends. Just try your best not to run into any Demogorgons or Mind Flayers along the way. The press release states, as per Us Weekly, that “the store will be transformed to give fans an experience ripped from the script.” So hold onto your Eggo waffles, folks, because this is bound to be one experience you won't soon forget — nor would you want to.

But if you're unable to make the journey to the Burbank location, fear not. Baskin Robbins will also be introducing a new Flavor of the Month, USS Butterscotch, which is directly tied to Stranger Things 3 and described as: "a decadent butterscotch-flavored ice cream with butterscotch pieces and a toffee-flavored ribbon that’s modeled after a variety Eleven and the gang might feast on during a trip to the Starcourt Mall." Other tasty treats range from The Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat to The Elevenade Freeze (which sounds like a brain freeze waiting to happen, but hopefully minus any possible nosebleeds).

As if that in and of itself isn't enough, Baskin-Robbins stores nationwide will also include a Scoops Ahoy photo moment to share all the Stranger Things love. So plan your social media poses accordingly since this is one photo opportunity you won't want to miss.

There's no telling what kind of trouble these character will get up to in the upcoming episodes, but either way it's comforting to know that fans will have some ice cream-related goodies to look forward to regardless of what comes to pass. There's no ailment that ice cream can't cure — even in the Upside Down.