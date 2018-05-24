Grab your wallets, my friend, because there's never been a better time to shop beauty. Sephora's Memorial Day sale offers up to 60 percent off of top-selling brands, but it won't be around for long. If you want to get lowest of low prices on brands like Urban Decay, Tarte, and This is the moment that your makeup bag has been waiting for and your wallet has been fearing.

Whether you've been eyeing up high-end products are are just looking to save some serious cash, this is the shopping opportunity for you. Sephora is offering six pages of deals, including Urban Decay palettes, bundled lip sets, and even Becca Highlighters for under $20. It's a pretty amazing time to be a beauty fan.

According to the brand, the Sephora sale is specifically for Memorial Day and will only be around for a limited time. Basically, once the holiday is gone, this sale will likely be too. Bustle reached out to the brand to see when exactly the sale will end. Just to be safe, you should shop while you can.

It's not every day that Sephora has a sale throughout the year. In fact, besides the holidays, there's a good chance that this is the largest set of deals that you'll see from the brand this year.

Plenty of individual brands are having sales this Memorial Day, but Sephora is giving you all the deals on a variety of different brands all in one place. Not to mention that Insider Members also get free shipping if they spend over $50. Let's be honest, that's not hard to do — even when the items are on sale.

It's time to get some major bang for your buck, my friends. Six pages of deals is a little bit overwhelming, so allow this list to help. Here are some of the top items to shop on the website right now.

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Prism Eye Shadow Palette

Sephora Prism Eyeshadow Palette $31.50 (originally $42) Sephora At over $10 off, you're not going to find and ABH palette for much less than this. With 14 shades, a huge mirror, and a brush included, this is one of the best items to score during the sale. Buy Now

2. BECCA Light Chaser Highlighter

Sephora Light Chaser Highlighter $17 (originally $34) Sephora The entire line of Light Chaser Highlighters are up for grabs on the website for half off right now. This is not a drill, my friends. There are four shades up for grabs too. Buy Now

3. Tarte Mermaid Brush Set

4. Urban Decay Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette

Sephora Naked Basics Eyeshadow Palette $19 (originally $29) Sephora How many Naked Palettes are too much? The limit does not exist. Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out the popular palette or are just looking to stock up, you really can't go wrong. Buy Now

5. Bite Beauty Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set

6. Kat Von D I Am Divine Palette

Sephora I Am Divine Palette $23 (originally $38) Sephora This palette might have just come out recently, but it's already a part of the sale. With a price like this, the limited edition shadows won't be around for long. Buy Now

7. Sephora + Pantone Universe Lip Set

Sephora Modern Watercolors Lip Gloss Set $15 (originally $28) Sephora Sales are the perfect time to splurge on some pops of color. This collection will give you everything from super colorful to more wearable for an incredible price. Buy Now

8. GlamGlow Set

Sephora Sexy Contours & Glow Set $20 (originally $25) Sephora This is the perfect starter kit for someone looking to get into GlamGlow. It's also the perfect set it you're looking to stock up for travel season. Buy Now

9. Milk makeup Glitter Glaze Quad

Sephora Glitter Glaze Quad $30 (originally $49) Sephora Even Milk Makeup is getting into the holiday spirit. This is the lowest that you will see this quad, so you should probably stock up while you can. Buy Now

No matter what you buy, you really can't go wrong.