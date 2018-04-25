Sephora's Beauty Insider sale, which was tiered and offered up to 15 percent off products for its loyalty program members, just ended. But the savings, shopping incentives, and discounts continue. Sephora's Mother's Day promotion includes a bonus $20 gift card to all shoppers who purchase a $100 eGift card from now through Monday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which is 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2.

The $20 bonus is part of the retailer's Mother's Day promotion — although you can purchase the gift card and use as you wish.

Seriously, though! With Mother's Day on the horizon, as well as graduations and spring weddings, it's an awesome shopping incentive. You can generously gift your mom with a gift card and enjoy some savings for yourself. There is nothing wrong with rewarding yourself and picking up some extra self care products.

Here's what the fine print says. We read it all so you don't have to.

The $20 bonus card applies only if you purchase an eGift card on the Sephora site during the promotion period. The minimum purchase is $100. Plastic gift cards do not qualify.

If you've purchased digital gift cards from Sephora before, you know you can personalize both the graphics and the text. You can even upload photos and videos. It's a fun and creative way to send a gift — this time for Mom!

Courtesy of Sephora

If you worry that gift cards seem impersonal or require little thought, the Sephora eGift card disproves that notion.

Once you purchase your $100 eGift card, the bonus will be immediately emailed to the purchaser's address, which is provided at the time of the qualifying purchase.

So make sure to enter the proper email address so the extra eGift card lands in your proper inbox.

When redeeming the gift card online, just enter the card number and the pin in the "Gift Card" field of the payment section.

The eGift card can be used at Sephora stores, the Sephora site, and at Sephora boutiques in JC Penney stores.

Yes, there is a limit of one bonus eGift card per customer. So you can't scoop up a bunch.

You can only use the bonus card to purchase new product. It does not expire and you can't add further value to it. If you purchase something over $20, you have to pay the difference.

Lastly, you cannot sell or trade the bonus eGift card. It is not refundable or redeemable for cash. You have to use it for yourself... as if that's a bad thing!

Ultimately, you can either buy something that is $20 and see it a freebie. Or you can view the bonus eGift card as a $20 off discount on a purchase. It's all a matter of perspective.

Here are some purchase suggestions with a millennial pink skew — for your mom's gift card and yours!

1. Watermelon Stick Serum

Courtesy of Milk Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum $36 This solid serum stick softens and brightens skin. You can get it for less than half price with the shopping bonus. Buy Now

2. Lip Mask

Courtesy of Sephora Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $20 This luxe lip balm offers supreme, overnight hydration. But it's glossy enough to use during the day, too. Use your bonus cash to get it for free. Buy Now

3. Highlighter Duo

4. Immovable Mascara

5. A Celeb Collab Palette

Courtesy of Sephora BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette $46 You get a highlighter, bronzer, and blush in the prettiest shades, thanks to this Chrissy Teigen-created palette. If you apply the additional bonus gift card, it's a total steal. Buy Now

Mother's Day is going to be rad for your mom and you, thanks to Sephora.