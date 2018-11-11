Karma can be a funny thing. What goes around, comes around, right? However, sometimes good deeds with the very best of intentions end up coming with their own onslaught of punishments, which is what seems to be the premise of Lifetime's new original movie Sorority Stalker. This may leave you wondering — or even fearing — if the story if Sorority Stalker is based on a true story. Thankfully, this is one sorority nightmare you probably won't have to worry about anytime soon.

But first, let's take a closer look at what we're dealing with here. The film centers around the character of Aya, a spa owner who ends up befriending a woman named Taryn, who claims to be a sorority sister. The two develop a close bond over the shared camaraderie, so when Taryn finds herself in need of a place to stay, Aya is more than happy to oblige — at least at first. However, it soon becomes clear that Taryn is hiding a dark secret and is not actually the person she claims to be, making Aya no longer feel safe in her own home.

The official synopsis for Sorority Stalker reads as follows:

"Spa owner, Aya, accidentally bumps into a distraught Taryn, who turns out to be a sorority sister. When Aya learns that Taryn has been dumped by the very guy she just moved to LA to be with, Aya welcomes her into her home and life like any sister would. But Taryn isn't really her sister. She's a former foster child who will do anything, even kill, to create the family bond she has desperately wanted her entire life."

Haley Webb stars as Aya while Haley Pullos plays the part of Taryn. And while the two actors may not seem all that well known, that could very well change after this Lifetime thriller is unleashed.

So what exactly happened to Taryn in foster care to make her so devious and why did she set her sights on Aya in particular? And speaking of Aya, will she be able to get out of this whole thing alive or become Taryn's latest victim? Viewers will just have to tune in on Saturday, Nov. 10 to discover how it all plays out. One thing's for sure though — like many Lifetime movies that have come before it, Sorority Stalker is entirely a work of fiction and not based on any real life events that have taken place.

Obviously, stalkers and killers (and terrible sororities for that matter) really do exist out in the real world, but when it comes to these particular characters and this particular story, it's all completely fabricated in order to captivate and scare the audience for entertainment purposes only. So if you're thinking of joining a sorority — or are part of a sorority that now has you questioning your sisters' true motives — don't let this movie dissuade you. Seriously, you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy another Lifetime gem.