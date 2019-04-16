Last year, Miles Morales put on the mask in the Academy Award-winning animated flick Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. As voiced by Shameik Moore, the comics character quickly won over new fans and raised questions about where his story fits within the MCU. The only current Spider-Man in the live-action MCU flicks is Tom Holland’s version. But is Into the Spider-Verse part of the MCU at all?

Unfortunately for those who are hoping for a crossover, it’s not. Into the Spider-Verse was made by Sony, rather than Walt Disney Pictures, so it’s not considered canon within the MCU. And We Got This Covered reported that during a Q&A panel at Brazil’s Comic Con, Phil Lord, who co-wrote the script, and frequent collaborator Chris Miller said there’s no link between Into the Spider-Verse and the MCU. Of course, that doesn’t mean that Miles won’t pop up in the MCU eventually, considering he’s referenced in Homecoming and is a Marvel character, but for now, we’ll only see him in animated form.

But Amy Pascal, the head of Sony, offered some hope to fans, saying that all of the Sony Marvel flicks take place in the same universe as the MCU, per Fandom. “First, there is Spider-Man happily in the place where he’s supposed to be which is in the Marvel Universe. I think everything comes from that. This is the signpost, the tentpole, the signature and… the other movies that Sony’s going to make, in their relationship to this [MCU] Spider-Man, take place in this [separate Sony] world. Although you’re not going to see them in the Marvel Universe, it’s in the same reality.”

Being part of the same reality doesn't mean that the events of Spider-Verse are canon in the MCU, so even if Miles does end up crossing over, his story could face some changes. But without being tied to the MCU, Into the Spider-Verse can become a franchise on its own, continuing to tell Miles’s story without worrying about it being tied to the rest of the Marvel heroes over in that other universe. The Hollywood Reporter reported in November that Sony is already planning two new Marvel flicks. One of them is a sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, following Miles’s new adventures. The other is an all-female spinoff focusing on Spider-Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld), that will introduce more female heroes to the story.

And We Got This Covered also reported that there may be another spinoff that focuses on Spider-Man 2099 (voiced by Oscar Isaac), who showed up in one of the Spider-Verse post-credits sequences. In the comics, Spider-Man 2099, a.k.a. Miguel O’Hara, is a geneticist from the future who uses experimental DNA to gain Spider-Man’s powers. The post-credits scene shows Miguel receiving a gizmo that allows him to travel through multiverses, so the possibilities for his story are vast, should that come to pass.

The New York Times also reported that Sony is considering making various TV spinoffs of Spider-Verse, though there are no details available yet on what Sony envisions for that. But with a sequel, two spinoffs, and a potential TV show in the future, there are so many opportunities for Miles Morales's story to flourish. The hero might not be part of the MCU yet, but for now he's thriving in the animated realm.