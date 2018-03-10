Lifetime movies have a special way of making you question your whole existence. Are you friends really your friends? Is your stepmom secretly out to get you with poisoned brownies? Or as its latest movie Stalked By A Reality Star asks, do you really want a celebrity to slide in your DMs? Given that some Lifetime movies tend to be about real events, the question of whether or not Stalked By A Reality Star is based on a true story might be on your mind.

Lifetime is good about letting viewers know if the inspiration for their movies is a true story, and, according to their website, Stalked By A Reality Star is purely a work of fiction. Here is the official movie synopsis:

"When teenager Kendra lies about her age to get into a Hollywood party, she meets handsome reality TV star, Brad. But when she discovers that Brad is not as charming as he seems, Kendra rejects him, only to realize that he has become obsessed with her and will stop at nothing — including dating her widowed mother — to be near her. The film stars Cynthia Preston, Emily Bader, and Robert Scott Wilson."

Stalked by a Reality Star was written by Aidan Scott, directed by Robert Malenfant with Tom Berry, Sebastian Battro, Breanne Hartley, Gilles LaPlante and Nicole Reid as executive producers and Ken Sanders serving as producer.

Charles Christopher - © Fly Free Entertainment, 2018

Being a reality star usually comes with a loss of anonymity, an increase in admirers and having your life thrust into the spotlight. Just ask the women of The Bachelor. A recent study that looked at the most recent season's contestants pre and post show airing found the ladies' accounts combined saw an 139,475 percent increase in popularity — a.k.a. followers.

So what makes Stalked by A Reality Star interestingly unique is that it takes the typical stalker story a la Misery or deranged fan and flips it on its head. In this case instead of the celeb being stalked, they’re the one doing the staking. And given the incredibly dramatic title, viewers can expect a wild, soapy ride.

And ironically enough, according to more details found by She Knows, how Kendra (Bader) is first introduced to her soon-to-be-stalker Brad (Wilson) is from watching a reality show in the same vain as The Bachelor. She gushes to her mom about the dreamy 32-year-old and subsequently acquires a fake ID in order to get into the party where he's at.

But after catching his attention and going on a date with him, Kendra learns that Brad is aggressive and demands he lose her number. But it's a Lifetime movie, so of course he doesn't give up that easy. And Kendra is forced to do everything she can to protect herself — and her mother — from Brad, according to She Knows.

Charles Christopher - © Fly Free Entertainment, 2018

This isn’t the first time Lifetime has ventured into stalking territory – other movies on their roster that fit the bill include Stalked by My Neighbor, Stalked by My Doctor, Stalked by My Mother, and Stalked by My Ex. But given how many people in American are affected by stalking, it’s understandable that the network would want to illustrate numerous situations in which it occurs.

According to a Center for Disease Control Report, 7.5 million people were stalked in one year in the U.S. with 61 percent of female victims and 44 percent of male victims being stalked by a current or former intimate partner. Additionally, the report estimates that 15 percent of women and 6 percent of men have been a victim of stalking during their lifetimes.

So though Stalked by A Reality Star itself isn't based on a true story, its plot is based on a terrifying and very real situation that people encounter everyday — celebrities or not.