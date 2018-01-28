Is Taylor Swift At The 2018 Grammys? ‘Reputation’ Isn’t A Contender This Year, But She’s Still A Nominee

The biggest night in music is quickly approaching, and with so much amazing music released in 2017, from the returns of Sam Smith, Lorde, Miley Cyrus, and Kendrick Lamar, to the exciting emergence of hits from newcomers like Khalid, Cardi B, and SZA, the 2018 Grammys are sure to be an exciting show. But the one artist that just about everyone is talking about this year is Taylor Swift. After emerging from hiding after the Swift-Kimye Feud of 2016 with her new album, reputation, Swift is back and out for revenge. But will Taylor Swift be at the Grammys this year?

UPDATE: Taylor Swift isn't at the 2018 Grammys, though Little Big Town performed their nominated song.

EARLIER: Swift has two nominations this year, so while she is not currently on the list of performers or presenters, there's a good chance she will be attending the awards. But neither of her two nominations are actually for Reputation. Her new album, which was released on Nov. 10, 2017, missed the cutoff date for eligibility for this year's Grammys, which consider music released between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017. So even though the country-singer-turned-popstar already has 10 Grammys under her belt, none that she might win this year will be for Reputation.

So then what is Swift nominated for? One of her nominations is for her duet with Zayn Malik for the steamy Fifty Shades Darker, "I Don't Want To Live Forever". That song is nominated for Best Song Written For Visual Media, alongside "City of Stars" from La La Land, "How Far I'll Go" from Moana, "Never Give Up" from Lion, and "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall. With such stiff competition, it will be interesting to see whether Swift and Malik will be able to take home the prize.

Her second nomination acknowledges her chops as a songwriter, not just a performer. A song she wrote for the country group Little Big Town, "Better Man" is nominated for Best Country Song in the duo/group category. It seems that even though Swift has fully transition into the world of pop, she hasn't fully left her country music roots behind. The song is nominated alongside Lady Antebellum's "You Look Good", Brothers Osbourne's "It Ain't My Fault", Zac Brown Band's "My Old Man", and Midland's "Drinkin' Problem". Swift's song already won Song of the Year at the 2017 CMAs, so there's a good chance the tune could take home the Grammy as well.

But even though Swift isn't currently on the list of performers, there's still a chance she could show up for a surprise performance. She released her new album very recently, and is probably trying to keep media attention on it in order to continue to promote sales and her tour— what better way to get people talking about your album than to preform at the Grammys? Even though the performers tend to be made up mostly of nominees, some former winners will be gracing the stage, such as Elton John and Sting. Maybe Swift will surprise her fans with a performance.

If she doesn't perform but attends the awards, perhaps we can hope to see Swift's first public red carpet outing with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The couple has been notoriously private, and though they were spotted dancing during Ed Sheeran's Jingle Ball set, the couple has yet to hit the red carpet together. Maybe Alwyn will attend the awards to support his girlfriend as she is possibly going to add two more Grammys to her already impressive collection.

Regardless of whether Swift and her reputation will be making waves on Sunday's ceremony, it certainly won't be a show to miss. With amazing performers such as U2, Childish Gambino, Bruno Mars and Cardi B, Khalid, Kendrick Lamar, Lorde, Kesha, Lady Gaga, and so many more, fans of music won't want to be caught doing anything else on Sunday night.