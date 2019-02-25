If the identity of Taylor Swift's boyfriend is still a mystery to you, the Academy Awards may be here to help. Since Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn is in the cast of The Favourite, there's a chance Swift will be accompanying him on the red carpet. So is Taylor Swift at The Oscars?

Swift is, obviously, no stranger to award shows given she's won numerous Grammy awards, AMAs, and more — but the Academy Awards is not her usual scene. Swift has never been nominated, or associated with a nominated film. It's a little strange to think that a superstar of Swift's caliber could be stepping on to this red carpet for the first time as a plus one, but it could happen!

Though the pair has been rumored to be dating for months, Swift and Alwyn's relationship only recently went public after they were spotted leaving a pub together. Awards season offers more than plenty of opportunities to be photographed, and while Alwyn arrived at the BAFTAs and walked the red carpet alone, Swift joined him at the after party. She also posted about The Favourite's many wins, and her after party attire, on Instagram.

Though so far she hasn't been spotted on the red carpet at the very least, Swift will probably pop up at an afterparty or two. She's been seen at the Vanity Fair party before, so this seems like an inevitability.

Swift and Alwyn were spotted on a sneaky pre-Oscars date the night before the main event, according to Elle. She's in Los Angeles for the weekend, she's supporting Alwyn and the film. It's possible that she didn't want to take the spotlight away from her boyfriend by joining him on the carpet. There's no doubt that she's the most supportive, either way.

Swift also posted this starry Instagram of palm trees on Sunday afternoon. What does it mean, besides indicating her location? Could it be a clue about some kind of upcoming album or tour? Only expert Swift-o-cryptologists can say, really.

Swift also recently surprised an engagement party with a performance of "King Of My Heart" — she's busy!

At the very least, we're likely to see Swift at the Academy Awards next year thanks to a little musical comedy called Cats. Swift is playing a feline named Bombalurina, who sings the song "Macavity" about a criminal cat (called Macavity) played by Idris Elba. I know it's early to think about the 2020 Oscars, but one can only hope that the Cats cast will be doing some kind of performance. With that much star power, they gotta.

Alwyn did press with his Favourite co-star Nicholas Hoult. The two made for a fun little team, they themselves supporting the powerhouse trio that is Olivia Coleman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone. Hoult, who once dated Jennifer Lawrence, knows all about being in the relationship spotlight. Even though she didn't walk the red carpet with Alwyn, Swift has been a quiet (but memorable) part of this awards season.