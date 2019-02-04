Sunday's big game began slowly. By halftime, the score was only 3-0, with the New England Patriots just barely on top. With such an uneventful start, you might have been asking yourself whether or not the 2019 Super Bowl is the lowest scoring ever.

The lowest scoring Super Bowl game in NFL history took place in 1973. That game, between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins, ended 14-7, with the Florida team taking the win. After that, the next-lowest scoring Super Bowl game in NFL history took place only a couple years later, in 1975. That game ended 16-6, with the Pittsburgh Steelers besting the Minnesota Vikings. Next on the list is the 1969 Super Bowl, wherein the New York Jets beat the Baltimore Colts 16-7.

That being said, a 3-0 score by halftime — as was the case in the 2019 Super Bowl — is still pretty low. The only other Super Bowl to have such a low score at that point in the game took place in 1975, according to Boston.com. By halftime that year, the score was only 2-0, with the Steelers just barely ahead of their opponents. Rarely does the Super Bowl progress so slowly in its first half.

So while the first half of the 2019 Super Bowl was not record-breaking, it stands among the slowest starting Super Bowls in history. This slow start continued into the first half of the third quarter.

