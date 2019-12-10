Everyone has their festive traditions, but it wouldn't be a UK Christmas without the fam sitting down and enjoying the Royal Variety Performance. Initially beginning in 1912, the variety show has entertained British audiences — and royalty — with countless acts over the years. Broadcast in early December, it's a staple part of the telly schedule over the holidays. But is the Royal Variety Performance 2019 live, or is the show pre-recorded?

Sadly, if you were planning on making your way to the London Palldium to see the show live, it's already happened. Yep, the broadcast you'll be seeing on telly this Christmas is pre-recorded, and actually took place on Nov. 18. According to The Sun, tickets range from £70 to £420 depending on whether you sit in the stalls or the Royal Circle. The aftershow party is also open to the public, which costs an extra £185. While being there in person would be a once in a lifetime event, watching it on telly will save you a lot of cash.

So make sure you and the fam aren't doing anything tonight (Dec. 10), as the Royal Variety Performance begins at 7.30 p.m. on ITV. Hosted by comedians Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett with the Duke and Duchess in attendance, this year's performance is set to be one of the best yet. Robbie Williams will be headlining and is also filling in for Rod Stewart who was unable to perform due to a throat infection.

ITV Studios

"I'm absolutely devastated to say I'm unable to perform at the Royal Variety Performance," he said on Instagram on Nov. 18 (via Hello! magazine). "It's going to be a great evening with some fantastic talent and I'm very disappointed that I can't be there to give my support."

Winner of Britain's Got Talent 2019 Colin Thackery will be performing, along with the Bee Vocal Choir, Emili Sandé, Lewis Capaldi, and Jamie Cullum. There are also performances from the cast of Come From Away, Groan Ups, Mary Poppins, and Cirque Du Soleil.

This is definitely a line-up you don't want to miss — especially when it comes to Ranganathan and Beckett's interactions with William and Kate.