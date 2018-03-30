On March 30, The Weeknd released his newest album, My Dear Melancholy, much to fans' delight. Those fans are going wild over one particular song, all because of one of the singer's old flames. Fans think The Weeknd's "Wasted Times" is about Bella Hadid and it's keeping the hope of a possible relationship reunion alive for them.

Many noted one line in the song that was a telling reference to The Weeknd's ex. It read, "You were equestrian, so ride it like a champion." As explained byHarper's Bazaar, Hadid is known for her love of horseback riding. And that's exactly why fans jumped to say that "Wasted Times" was all about The Weeknd still pining away for his ex-girlfriend.

The Weeknd (who's real name is Abel Tesfaye) and Hadid broke up back in November 2016. Before the two parted ways, they had a somewhat longterm romance. The two celebs originally met in 2015 at Coachella after they were introduced by Hadid's sister, Gigi Hadid, and went public with their relationship only a few months later in September 2015, according to E! News. Alas, the two couldn't make things work, but vowed to "remain friends," per a People source.

Considering their dating history, it's no surprise that fans immediately took to social media to say that "Wasted Times" was about The Weeknd describing his feelings for his former flame.

Pretend Shock

One fan included a fun gif of Hadid to show just what they think about those "Wasted Times" lyrics.

It's Pretty Obvious

Another fan tweeted about how The Weeknd is obviously singing about his ex-girlfriend. "Wasted Times" is pretty telling when you really think about it.

The Gif Says It All

This fan also picked up on the possible connection. They even included that now-classic Oprah Winfrey gif in order to joke around about Hadid's response to the song.

