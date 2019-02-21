Porn can be a pretty contentious topic in some relationships. Whether you are into watching it or not, it seems like everyone has an opinion. While some argue that porn is damaging for a relationship, others believe that it's a healthy and fun thing to do together. So, is watching porn with your partner a good idea? Well, one study has found that the lots of Brits would be up for it. Research conducted by the dating app Jaumo looked into what its users thought of porn and whether they would be willing to watch it with a partner. The results highlighted differing attitudes between men and women, and also across different countries.

In 2017, to mark its 10th birthday, Pornhub lifted the lid on how the site has changed in a decade. One of the most notable stats was that it received 75 million unique daily visitors and had 22 million registered users at that time. So, whether you like it or not, it looks like porn is here to stay.

Research by Jaumo revealed that some people don’t see porn as a purely solo activity and aren’t afraid to share it with their partner. Surveying 35,000 of their app users, Jaumo found that 66 percent of participants said they would be happy to watch porn with their partner, and the same amount said they would be cool with their partner watching porn alone. Broken down into genders: 69 percent of men said they would be happy to watch porn with their other half, compared to 52 percent of women.

Thais Ramos Varela/Stocksy

The stats also changed depending on location, as Jaumo questioned users around the world. They found that 69 percent of German men said they would watch porn with their significant other, but only 38 percent of German women were on board with it. Spanish men were the most in favour of watching porn with a partner, as 77 percent said they would. This is compared to 43 percent of Spanish women. In the U.S., 50 percent of women said they would want to watch porn with a partner compared to 63 percent of men. There was also a discrepancy in gender in Italy, as 70 percent of men said they’d would watch porn with their other half, compared to 44 percent of women.

Guille Faingold/Stocksy

Speaking in the Independent about how couples can integrate porn into their sex lives, Ammanda Major, a counsellor and sex therapist at counselling service Relate, said:

“[I]n the right circumstances, porn might be something you can use together creatively. For some couples that will mean just finding sites that meet both their needs and for others it may be that they create their own porn shows and which they may or may not choose to share.”

While I have so often thought of porn as a private activity, it would seem that there are a lot more couples-viewing parties going on than I realised. No one should be pressured to watch anything they don’t want to, and communication in these kinds of situation is key, but if you're feeling comfortable, why not give it a go?