As TMZ reported, Will Ferrell was involved in a car accident on Thursday night. The actor was rushed to a hospital, so is Will Ferrell OK? Fortunately, Ferrell has been released from the hospital and is going to be fine, Deadline reported on Friday morning. Bustle reached out to a manager for Ferrell for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

The actor, along with two other people, was riding in an SUV that was hit by another driver who had reportedly fallen asleep at the wheel. The collision caused the SUV to flip over, according to TMZ. Ferrell was then taken to a hospital by ambulance. Ferrell was apparently speaking on his cellphone while being lifted into the ambulance, TMZ notes.

According to officials, the SUV Ferrell was riding in "was sideswiped from the right rear by a Toyota, causing the SUV to spin and flip over," TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, though TMZ originally reported that beer bottles were seen on the ground near the crash. The California Highway Patrol told Deadline that the incident happened just before 11:00 p.m. The accident took place on Interstate 5 in Southern California. According to TMZ, police are still investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Ferrell's manager told Deadline that the comedian is doing well after the incident. It's not clear what happened to the SUV's other two passengers, though. TMZ reports that one of them was a woman who was "bleeding profusely," according to an eyewitness at the scene. According to The Hollywood Reporter, all four people in the SUV — Ferrell and the other two passengers, along with the driver — were taken to the hospital, and none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

The two-car crash apparently happened after Ferrell went to a Funny or Die event outside San Diego, where he appeared as his iconic Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy. The event was apparently being held in conjunction with the Glam Up the Midterms movement, which aims to mobilize millennial voters ahead of the 2018 midterm elections. Comedian Billy Eichner appeared onstage alongside Ferrell's Burgundy.

