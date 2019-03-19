As amazing as festivals are, they can sometimes be an overwhelming experience. I can't be the only one who's imagined going to Glastonbury minus the other 100,000 festival goers, right? As contradictory as an intimate music festival sounds, they actually do exist. Held in the eastern Tuscan town of Castiglion Firoentino, Italy's Flash Festival is an intimate affair capped at 1,000 people and is Europe's only festival that combines music, wine, and food, as described in a statement sent to Bustle UK. After a successful 2017 debut, Flash Festival 2019 will be running between May 16-18 in 2019.

The Festival was born out of festival director Benedetta Venturini's love of the beautiful Italian region. "Our festival reflects the personality of Tuscany," she said in a statement via online music magazine Resident Advisor. "We are open, friendly, and believe in great quality and simplicity. Visitors look out at the beautiful Tuscan hills, feel the hot Tuscan sun, listen to eclectic sounds and taste the best Italian food and wine they will ever experience."

Headlined by Dan Shake, CC:Disco, Chaos in the CBD, and Laurence Guy, you'll be treated to a "combination of electronic rhythm, soulful grooves and disco beats" as aptly described by Resident Advisor. And even though the festival is still a few months away, Flash have already got you covered with a curated Spotify playlist to get you in the groove.

Flash Festival

Tickets range between €80 and €100 (plus booking fees) depending on which batch of tickets you end up purchasing. At the moment, early bird and first release tickets have sold out, so if you want to get your hands on the cheapest option you'll want to grab the second release tickets which are €80 (and are selling fast). Once they're gone, your options will be the third and final releases, which cost €90 and €100. If you want to camp at the festival, you'll need to buy a separate pass. There's also the option to just experience the first night of the event by purchasing the Flash Opening Theatre Night ticket which costs €30.

And it wouldn't be a festival without the camping, and boy does Flash have you covered. If you want to experience the entire weekend, there are three options for your accommodation. You can set up your own tent for €10 per person (with a weekend ticket), or you can stay in a tent provided by The Pop Up Hotel Italy. Here, you have the choice between a 5m x 5m nylon tent (€220) or a cotton teepee (€390). Both sleep four people for three nights and involve mattresses, pillows, sleeping bags and a box for clothes. However, if you want the glamping experience the teepee also provides cushions, phone chargers, and hanging space.

Flash Festival Tuscany on YouTube

With a shared focus on the culture of Tuscany and the town of Castiglion Fiorentino, this festival provides an experience that you wouldn't receive from a bigger event like Glastonbury or Bestival. Sure you can experience the locations around where they are situated, but with Flash Festival you're encouraged to satisfy your wanderlust by going on bike rides, learning how to make pasta, and relaxing with a massage or a yoga sesh.

There is also the opportunity to attend an "exclusive dining experience amongst the Tuscan outdoors" during the festival by partaking in a three-course meal that aims to highlight the "native cuisine to tantalise your senses." Couple that with wine tasting and some banging tunes, and you'll be experiencing the three staples of Italian culture: food, wine, and music.

You can purchase tickets for Flash Festival here.