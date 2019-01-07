It's Hard To Believe These 49 Brilliant Products On Amazon Prime Cost Less Than $7

It’s shocking that 30 years ago movie tickets cost less than 5 bucks a pop. These days not only do movie tickets cost double that, but it’s hard to find anything useful for less than $10. That's why it's so hard to believe how many brilliant products on Amazon cost less than $7.

From a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for your shower for just $6, to a body scrub infused with coffee beans, these affordable finds that are genuine game-changers, too. And with prices this good, it's worth stocking up on several.

With so many cool items under $7 available on Amazon, it's a wonder mankind ever shopped anywhere else.

2 A Handy Tool That Makes It Easy To Peel Eggs FusionBrands Eggshell Peeler $6 Amazon See on Amazon Able to crack, peel, and remove egg shells, the FusionBrands eggshell peeler can be used on both hard- and soft-boiled eggs. Plus, since it's made from touch-safe BPA-free plastic, it's also kid-friendly. And if you don't like getting raw whites on your hands, you can also use the blade to crack raw eggs to save yourself some mess.

3 The Spray That Eliminates Unwanted Bathroom Odors Before They Happen Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray $7 Amazon See on Amazon Simply spray the Poo-Pourri toilet spray in the bowl before using the toilet, and the non-toxic formula will stop any unwanted bathroom odors before they ever hit the air. Each container has 4 milliliters of spray that generally lasts for up to five uses, making it perfect for public bathrooms or visiting friends.

4 An Accessory That Splits Your Headphone Jack Five Different Ways Onelinkmore Headphone Jack Splitter $6 Amazon See on Amazon Instead of sharing earbuds to listen to music with a friend, use the Onelinkmore headphone jack splitter. This handy gadget lets you share a connection with up to five outputs at the same time. This splitter even an includes a 3.5-millimeter male-to-male audio cable as well.

6 A Wallet That Sticks To The Back Of Your Phone For Safekeeping Agentwhiteusa Adhesive Wallet $6 Amazon See on Amazon Rather than tote around a bulky wallet, use the Agentwhiteusa adhesive wallet and hold your credit cards, ID, and even some cash right on the back of your phone. Compatible with all types of smartphones and tablets, this wallet is made from strong, anti-slip material that won't let your belongings slide out, and the universal size can fit up to 10 cards.

7 The Subtle Patch That Spot-Treats Blemishes Within Hours Rael Pimple Healing Patch $5 Amazon See on Amazon Pop it onto any unwanted blemish, and the Rael pimple healing patch will absorb pus and oil while simultaneously protecting the irritated area. It only takes between four and eight hours to see noticeable results, and when the patch is done working its magic it'll turn white, which makes it easy to know when it's safe to remove.

9 The Packing Cubes That Are Completely Waterproof HongyuTing Packing Cubes $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with waterproof polyester mesh as well as a waterproof outer coating, the HongyuTing packing cubes are a great way to keep yourself organized when traveling. The mesh design allows you to see the contents of each cube without having to unpack it, and each order comes with three cubes as well as three pouches.

10 Vegetable Brush Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Full Circle Vegetable Brush $5 Amazon See on Amazon Made from recycled plant fiber and sustainable bamboo, the Full Circle vegetable brush cleans all types of produce, ranging from zucchini to potatoes and everything in-between. The rounded handle is designed to fit comfortably in your hand as you work, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it does a better job cleaning her vegetables than a competitor made from steel wool.

12 A Neck Warmer That Doubles As A Face Mask, Scarf, And More Runtlly Neck Warmer $7 Amazon See on Amazon The Runtlly neck warmer may look like your standard scarf, but it's also designed to be worn as a face mask, hat, or snood. Made from 100 percent knitted cation that helps you maintain your body temperature, this neck warmer is great for skiing, snowboarding, hiking, or any other activity where you may need to keep warm.

14 A Handy Tool That Can Start A Fire In All Types Of Weather SE Fire Starter $6 Amazon See on Amazon Waterproof as well as weatherproof, the SE fire starter is compact enough that it can fit into your pocket, and even comes with a bonus compass and detachable ball chain. This single-sided serrated striker is made from a solid magnesium bar along with a flint rod, and many Amazon reviewers noted how durable it is.

16 A Brush That Gently Massages Shampoo Into Your Scalp Scalpmaster Shampoo Brush $4 Amazon See on Amazon If you've ever wanted a scalp massage in the shower, try using the Scalpmaster shampoo brush. The bristles on this brush are soft and flexible so they feel great while you massage shampoo into your scalp, plus there's even a hole for your finger so that gripping it in the shower is easy.

17 The Brush Designed To Get The Grime Out Of Your Grout Hiware Grout Cleaner Brush $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with a comfortable handle so that it's easy to grip, the Hiware grout cleaner brush has stiff bristles that fit neatly into your grout lines, allowing you to bust away hard-to-reach grime and dirt. Each order also comes with a small grout brush that you can use for cramped spaces like where the walls meet the floor, or even small nooks and crannies.

18 A Cute Holder For Your Cotton Swabs And Q-Tips Bloss Q-Tip Holder $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made from high-quality ABS plastic, the Bloss Q-tip holder is shatter-resistant and able to hold up to 200 Q-tips or 30 cotton swabs. The cute flower design is a welcome addition to any bathroom, and the transparent cover helps keep your swabs and Q-tips safe from water and dust.

19 The Massage Roller That Relieves Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Gaiam Foot Massage Roller $6 Amazon See on Amazon Compact enough that it's easy to take almost anywhere, the Gaiam foot massage roller is great for relieving pain from ailments like plantar fasciitis, or even just massaging sore muscles in your feet, hands, arms, legs, and more. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "this rubber ball is firm enough to be effective, but has enough give that it's soft enough not to make my feet hurt!"

21 The Pizza Scissors Made From Stainless Steel ULEE Pizza Scissors $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made with high-quality stainless steel that won't rust or corrode over time, the ULEE pizza scissors feature a removable spatula so that storage as well as cleanup are easy, plus all the plastics used in the design are completely BPA-free. One Amazon reviewer even noted that the "sharp blade allows for accurate cutting in a single pass."

22 An Exfoliating Body Scrub Made With Arabica Coffee Beans Premium Nature Coffee Body Scrub $7 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will it exfoliate away unwanted dead skin so you're left looking soft and refreshed, but the Premium Nature coffee body scrub is also packed with nourishing antioxidants since it's made with real Arabica coffee beans. It's also great for reducing the appearance of unwanted dark spots, and you can even use it on your face as a treatment for acne scars.

23 The Bowl And Pan Scraper Made From Durable Silicone Zoie + Chloe Silicone Scraper $7 Amazon See on Amazon Use it in the kitchen to scrape excess batter and dough out of your mixing bowls, or use the Zoie + Chloe silicone scraper in the bathroom as a squeegee on your mirrors. Made from food-safe silicone with a stainless steel core, this scraper is soft and flexible so that it can lightly conform to the shape of your bowls as it scrapes, and the unique shape gives you multiple different-sized curves to use.

25 The Flashlights Made With A Super-Bright LED Bulb FX FFEXS LED Flashlight (4 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Compact and lightweight so that you can carry one with you always, the FX FFEXS LED flashlight runs on three AAA batteries and are extremely simple to use since there's one lighting mode. Great for power outages or everyday use, these flashlights are made with a super-bright LED bulb that has a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

28 A Bluetooth Speaker Designed To Work In The Shower SoundSOUL Bluetooth Water Speakers $6 Amazon See on Amazon Able to play for up to four hours when fully charged, the SoundSOUL Bluetooth water speakers are an inexpensive way to enjoy music while you shower. These speakers have a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters, and the built-in LED light helps set the mood in any situation.

29 The Multi-Tool Made From Durable Stainless Steel HexFlex Multi-Tool $4 Amazon See on Amazon No matter what the situation, the 15 tools built into the HexFlex multi-tool (including a Phillips flathead, box cutter, bottle opener, and more) will probably come in handy. Each multi-tool is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and its compact size (only 2.5 inches tall!) makes it easy to keep with you in any bag, purse, or backpack.

30 A Hand Cream That Won't Feel Greasy On Your Skin Udderly Smooth Hand Cream $6 Amazon See on Amazon Perfect for dry, cracked, and irritated skin, the Udderly Smooth hand cream won't leave your skin with any greasy residues, and the fragrance is light yet refreshing. Each tube contains 4 ounces of cream, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that "the scent is not overpowering and a little goes a long way!"

31 The Set Of Spatulas Made From Heat-Resistant Silicone iHomeGarden Spatula Set $7 Amazon See on Amazon Made from BPA-free and FDA-approved silicone, the iHomeGarden spatula set comes with three rubber spatulas of varying sizes. The flexible edges make these spatulas great for scooping the last bit of batter out of bowls, or even delicately flipping eggs. And because they're also non-stick, you won't have to worry about scrubbing stubborn food off when it's time to clean up.

32 A Spring That Removes Unwanted Hair Without Using Any Chemicals Kapmore Hair Removal Spring $9 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you've got unwanted hair on your lips or cheeks, the Kapmore hair removal spring is right up your alley. This spring easily plucks hairs without any harsh chemicals required, and since there are no batteries or recharging required it's also incredibly portable. Each order also comes with a tweezer for those hard-to-reach spots, and the eyebrow razor makes it easy to shape your brows however you like.

33 The Laundry Balls That Soften Your Clothes Naturally AimtoHome Laundry Balls (10 Pack) $6 Amazon See on Amazon Not only will they soften your clothing without any chemicals necessary, but the AimtoHome laundry balls also help get rid of dirt and stains without the risk of ruining your fabrics. These laundry balls also help prevent your clothes from becoming tangled together, and they'll even shorten the time it takes for a load of clothes to dry!

34 A Tool That Helps You Build Strength In Your Forearms ABT Wrist Builder $6 Amazon See on Amazon Great for building up muscle in your wrists, hands, and forearms, the ABT wrist builder can also be used as a hardcore stress ball. The lightweight and compact design makes it easy to keep this wrist builder with you at all times for added convenience, and the looped hole at the top allows you to hang it for easy storage.

35 The Metatarsal Pads Made From Medical-Grade Gel Slimtoes Metatarsal Pads $4 Amazon See on Amazon Made from 100 percent medical-grade gel, the Slimtoes metatarsal pads help separate your toes to relieve pain from bunions, corns, plantar fasciitis, and more. The soft gel feels comfortable around your toes and provides you with cushion while you walk, run, hike, or do any sort of activity, and they're also washable as well as reusable.

36 A Facial Scrubber With Five Different Scrubbing Heads ChiTronic Facial Scrubber $8 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is it safe for daily use, but the ChiTronic facial scrubber also comes with five different scrubbing heads depending on your needs, and each head can rotate a full 360 degrees! You can use this scrubber all over your body for an extra-thorough clean, and it's also safe to use on all types of skin.

37 The Arch Support Compression Sleeves That Help With Plantar Fasciitis FEATOL Arch Support Compression Sleeves $5 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the stretchy elastic make it easy to slip the FEATOL arch support compression sleeves over your feet, but the unisex design means that both men and women can benefit from them. Great for relieving pain from plantar fasciitis and more, these sleeves can also be used as night splints — one size fits all.

38 A Smartphone Tripod That Can Wrap Around Objects Acuvar Smartphone Tripod $6 Amazon See on Amazon Because the legs are flexible, the Acuvar smartphone tripod can be mounted to any surface that the legs can wrap themselves around. Each lightweight tripod is 6.5 inches tall, and the mount is designed to be universally compatible with all types of smartphones, including the iPhone Xs Max.

40 A Beauty Blender With A Pointed Tip For Tight Areas Aesthetica Beauty Blender $7 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the rounded bottom great for blending makeup on your cheeks, but the pointed tip on the Aesthetica beauty blender also helps you blend those hard-to-reach spots between your eyes. The non-latex foam design is 100 percent vegan as well as cruelty-free, plus you can even use it wet or dry with foundations, creams, powders, and more.

41 The Comb With Wide Bristles For Effortlessly Detangling Hair Exfoliage Detangling Comb $5 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas traditional combs have tight bristles, the Exfoliage detangling comb's bristles are wide-set so that stubborn knots easily unravel themselves, leaving you with smooth, tangle-free hair. Each order comes with one comb, and one Amazon reviewer even raved that it's "great for the shower and making sure conditioner is applied evenly!"

42 A Pack Of Cleansing Facial Wipes Infused With Coconut Water Yes To Cleansing Facial Wipes $9 Amazon See on Amazon Not only are they great for giving your skin a quick boost of hydration, but the Yes To cleansing facial wipes are also infused with coconut water as well as Kakui nut extract to help gently wipe away dirt and makeup. You can also use these wipes all over your body in addition to your face, and each wipe is made without any parabens or petroleum.

43 The Toy That Turns Your Old Smartphone Into A Camera Pixlplay Smartphone Camera $7 Amazon See on Amazon Got an old smartphone kicking around the house? Turn it into a functioning kid's camera with the Pixlplay smartphone camera. The ergonomic grip on this rubberized camera makes it easy for kids to hold it, and the sturdy design protects the smartphone from any accidental scratches or damage. Able to fit most standard-sized smartphones, this toy is great for kids ages three and up.

44 A Pack Of Hair Ties That Prevent Ponytail Bumps Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties $7 Amazon See on Amazon Traditional hair ties can cause lumps and bumps in your hair, but the Kitsch spiral hair ties won't crimp your hair, and the design even helps prevent tangling and breakage. Waterproof as well as non-absorbent so that they're extra-hygienic, in the event one of these ties get stretched-out, all you have to do is put it in a cup of warm water for it to shrink back to its original size!

45 The Odor Eliminator That Works 24/7 Ozium Odor Eliminator $7 Amazon See on Amazon Whereas sprays only work for a limited amount of time, the Ozium odor eliminator works 24/7, or as long as the lid is open. Great for cars and homes alike, this odor eliminator has a light citrus scent that many Amazon reviewers found pleasant, and the formula is strong enough that one person was able to eliminate a pervasive cigarette stench in her car after using it for just three days!

46 A Pair Of Gloves That Let You Operate Touchscreens VBIGER Women's Touchscreen Gloves $6 Amazon See on Amazon Normally you have to remove your gloves to operate your smartphone, but the VBIGER women's touchscreen gloves let you operate any touchscreen without needing to take them off. These gloves are lined on the inside so that they're warm even in cold weather, and one Amazon reviewer raved that they're also nice and fitted, so I Feel like I can drive with them on."

48 A Tea Infuser That Lets You Brew Loose Tea Leaves Thappymart Elephant Tea Infuser $5 Amazon See on Amazon Not only is the elephant design fun, but the Thappymart elephant tea infuser also lets you brew loose leaves of tea without them escaping out into your drink. Heat-resistant up to 250 degrees Celsius, this infuser is made from 100 percent BPA-free food-grade silicone, and each one is also dishwasher safe.