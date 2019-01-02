It's Hard To Believe These 50 Brilliant Products On Amazon Prime Cost Less Than $7

It’s shocking that 30 years ago movie tickets cost less than 5 bucks a pop. These days not only do movie tickets cost double that, but it’s hard to find anything useful for less than $10. That's why it's so hard to believe how many brilliant products on Amazon cost less than $7.

From a waterproof Bluetooth speaker for your shower for just $6, to a body scrub infused with coffee beans, these affordable finds that are genuine game-changers, too. And with prices this good, it's worth stocking up on several.

With so many cool items under $7 available on Amazon, it's a wonder mankind ever shopped anywhere else.