Regardless of your age or level of education, you never quite shake the feeling that September is the Monday of the months. Summer is over, everyone has gone back to work, university, or school, and evenings are ever so slowly getting darker. There is one thing that is fail-safe to cheer me up when I am feeling a bit down and it might just come to your "summer blues" rescue too. Whilst the weather might have started getting bleak, your evenings don’t have to. ITV is airing every Harry Potter movie over the next eight weeks and I couldn’t be more thrilled.

Like so many people my age Harry, Ron, and Hermione shaped my childhood. Scratch that, they effected my entire life. Coming of age at the perfect time, I don’t remember a time before Harry Potter. I became completely obsessed with the boy who lived, arguing with my school friends daily about whether we would be placed in Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin. I would sit in Maths lessons fantasising about my die hard crush, Dean Thomas. As a Ravenclaw our love would have transcended houses.

There is something magical, even as an adult, sitting down and reliving the adventure that has been so fundamental to my life. And now you won’t even have to find an excuse to dig out your old DVDs because they will so conveniently be on ITV every Saturday night. If that isn’t a great excuse to skip going out in the cold I don’t know what is. If you do have any friends who don’t accept it as a legit reason to stay in, they are death eaters and should be banished.

Harry Potter and The Philosophers Stone aired on 8 September so you may have to play catch up a little bit, although lets be real, that sounds like the best kind of catch up to me. However, after that ITV will be screening the adventures at Hogwarts every Saturday until 27 October when Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 will finally be on. Coincidence that this is just before Halloween? I think not. The Deathly Hallows is as creepy as I can go when it comes to films and if you aren’t a little bit disturbed by Snape's death or the painful moment Voldemort hugs Draco you’re a liar.

ITV have released a spine tingling trailer that takes viewers through every single film and promises “every spell, every charm, every potion, more incantation, divination, disapparition and transfiguration than you can shake a stick at! Every curse, hex and jinx! Each bewitchment, engorgement, allurement, enchantment! All the dark arts, dark marks, evil-eyes, mad-eyes! Every pensieve, portkey, parseltongue and patronus! Every bit of magic!” Seriously ITV, what did we do to deserve this treat?

ITV on YouTube

I don’t want to make you feel old but Harry Potter was first published in the UK 21 years ago and as Harry was born in 1980 he would have been celebrating his 38th Birthday this year. I can’t think of a more fitting way than to see the autumn in than with our favourite magical friends. And if anyone is questioning if you are really as obsessed with JK Rowling's marvellous creation as you once were you only need to look to the words of Snape – “Always.”