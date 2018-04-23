The president's first wife has some opinions about her ex-husband's political aspirations. According to an interview she recently gave Page Six, Ivana Trump doesn't think Donald should run for reelection, and she was quick to explain why. When it comes to Trump seeking a second term, Ivana said she doesn't "think it's necessary."

"He has a good life and he has everything. Donald is going to be 74, 73 for the next [election] and maybe he should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune," Ivana told the celebrity news publication. She also added that she wasn't entirely sure that Trump was happy fulfilling all of his presidential duties. "I think he probably [misses] a little bit of freedom. I don’t think he probably knew how much is involved of being the president. It’s so [much] information — you have to know the whole world."

Indeed, Trump's reelection efforts have been underway for quite some time — he filed his reelection campaign paperwork with the Federal Election Committee on the very day he was inaugurated — and murmurs about his campaign fundraising crop up with regularity.

However, despite what appears to be concrete evidence that the 45th president of the United States intends to try to keep his job for another four years, there are many naysayers, and Ivana is just one of them. Op-ed columnists and political analysts have been pointing to signs that they think indicate Trump's been unhappy in the White House since the moment he took office.

In line with Ivana pointing out that the presidency requires intaking a lot of information, there've been reports suggesting Trump doesn't like to read his daily reports. They suggest he reportedly prefers to have news and updates shared with him out loud. Similarly, writer Michael Wolff addressed the topic in his tell-all book Fire and Fury, writing of Trump:

Here, arguably, was the central issue of the Trump presidency, informing every aspect of Trumpian policy and leadership: He didn’t process information in any conventional sense. He didn’t read. He didn’t really even skim. Some believed that for all practical purposes he was no more than semi-­literate.

Immediately after the book's publication in January, Trump denied most of what was written in it. "I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist," he tweeted on January 4. "Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!"

All of this is to say that, while Trump appears to be seeking reelection, not everyone who knows him or has spent a lot of time around him seems completely convinced. But despite her reservations about Trump's career in politics, Ivana told Page Six that she had full faith in his ability to handle himself with other world leaders.

Particularly, she mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been in a ongoing verbal battle with the United States for years. This has been made worse by allegations that he and his cohorts may have compromised the integrity of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Putin denies those claims.

"He doesn’t take nonsense from anybody and he prefers to be friends [rather] than be enemies with Putin, or basically any leader around the world," Ivana told Page Six, "I think [Russian president Vladimir] Putin is the toughest guy in the world. Really."

In the interview, Ivana seemed to simultaneously have confidence and reservations about her ex-husband's future as president of the United States. But, as with just about everything else Trump-related, guessing the future can be entirely futile.