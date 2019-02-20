It's a photo straight from nostalgia lane. On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump wished Ivana Trump a happy birthday on Instagram with a photo from her childhood. "Mom, you are a source of joy and wonder to all who know you," the first daughter said in her caption. "I love you very much! Happy birthday! (Or in your own words: 'Never older, it just takes longer getting ready every morning!')." The former Czech model and businesswoman is now 70 years old.

Ivanka is known to share throwback photos on social media for special occasions like the birthdays of her family members. In 2018, the first daughter posted a photo of her younger self in a white frock, bowing to her mother, with the caption: "Happy birthday Mom! Today, I bow to you even deeper, as I better understand just how hard a job it is to be a great mom! You inspire now, as you did then. I love you."

Ivana, who is also the mother of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, married Trump in 1977. The couple divorced in 1992. She grew up in what was formerly Czechoslovakia (currently the Czech Republic), and then migrated to Canada in 1973. Upon moving to New York City in the mid-1970s, Ivana started modeling. It was around the same time that she began dating Trump.

More to come...