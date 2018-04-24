Over the course of two days, the Twitter account @TrumpsAlert, which describes itself as a "bot tracking Trump family follow and unfollows," tweeted that Ivanka Trump followed and unfollowed Kanye West on Twitter — twice within two days. And lots of people on Twitter have theories about Trump's mysterious Twitter activity.

According to the first tweet by @TrumpsAlert, Trump reportedly first followed West at 12:00 p.m. on April 23 and then unfollowed at 6:30 a.m. on April 24. About 10 minutes later, Trump apparently followed West again at 6:40 a.m. on April 24. The follow seemed to last only a few hours as the same bot then tweeted Trump unfollowed West (again) at 10:50 a.m. The Twitter account that tallies these likes, follows, and unfollows gives a caveat with these notes.

When it comes to alerts about a Trump family member following someone, the account says that it "cannot tell if it was a new follow or the result of the account being reactivated." When it comes to unfollows, it says that it isn't able to tell "if this was an unfollow, suspension, or block."

Trump's apparent social media activity arrives shortly after the rapper posted a high-praise tweet for conservative commentator Candace Owens and said, "I love the way Candace Owens thinks." Some observers say that West's tweet elevated him to the status of an instant favorite among the far-right conservatives.

As for Trump, social media users have their theories about her reported double follow-and-unfollow run and jokingly suggested that she was trying West to follow her back.

While some thought that Trump's back-to-back follow and unfollow for West was a subtle hint at getting him to follow her back, others seemed unfazed. One Twitter user said noted the incident and nonchalantly added that "2018 is so 2018."

Still, for others, the development — if you can call it that — was full of significance and drama. One Twitter user shared the @TrumpsAlert tweets on West and Trump and said that she was, in all caps, "REPEATING BECAUSE [IT IS] IMPORTANT." Different strokes for different folks, as they say.

