Ivanka Trump Hopes To Be President Someday, According To A New Book

It's long been clear that the first daughter is ambitious, but a new book by journalist Vicky Ward describes just how high she apparently wants to ascend. The book, Kushner Inc., claims that Ivanka Trump hopes to be president someday, as Harper's Bazaar reports.

Kushner Inc., which was released last week, paints an uncomplimentary picture of Trump and Jared Kushner's time in the White House based on 220 (mostly anonymous) interviews. Ward describes the couple as "greedy," and writes that the first daughter has had her eye on the Oval Office ever since her dad won the Republican nomination in July of 2016.

"Her father's reign in Washington DC is, she believes, the beginning of a great American dynasty," Ward writes, per Town & Country. "'She thinks she's going to be president of the United States,' Gary Cohn told people after leaving the White House. 'She thinks this is like the Kennedys, the Bushes, and now the Trumps.'"

Bustle has reached out to the White House for comment. In a statement to The New York Times earlier this month, a spokesperson for Kushner's attorney called Kushner Inc. "a book of fiction rather than any serious attempt to get the facts" and added that "correcting everything wrong would take too long and be pointless."

Another source told Ward that Trump and Kushner hope their tenure as senior aides in the White House will come in handy for other professional ends. "The two of them see this as a networking opportunity," the person said, per Harper's Bazaar.

This isn't the first time that people have speculated about the first daughter's Oval Office ambitions. As early as 2016, when she gave a speech promoting her father at the Republican National Convention, some analysts praised her poise and argued that she seemed presidential. Michael Wolff's 2018 book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House claimed that she and Kushner had agreed that she would "be the one to run for president" if the chance arose. Wolff wrote that Trump dreamed of becoming the first female president instead of Hillary Clinton.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If Trump does wish to be president one day, she has more than a few obstacles ahead of her. For one thing, it's not clear what her constituency would be, especially since she used to be a Democrat but now, of course, works for a Republican administration.

She's also not particularly popular. An Economist/YouGov poll conducted earlier this month found that only 25 percent of Americans view her "very favorably." An additional 19 percent see her "somewhat favorably," which puts her total favorability rating around 44 percent (the same as her father's currently rating, per the survey).

In fact, it's not even clear that Trump's own family would vote for her. Ward's book quotes a source as saying that her brothers wouldn't support her candidacy. They would be skeptical, Ward writes, because — again — Trump isn't clearly aligned with one party. "I guess she's running on the Ivanka ticket," Ward told CNN in a Mar. 20 interview.