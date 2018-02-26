Ivanka Trump Says Arming Teachers Might Not Make Schools Safer Like Her Dad Suggested
On Sunday, the president's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, said she didn't know whether arming teachers would make schools safer, perhaps appearing to diverge somewhat from her father's adamant stance that arming some educators would help stop mass shootings. President Trump has repeatedly advocated for the idea of placing "weapons talented teachers" in schools following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week, which killed 17.
While attending the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Ivanka was asked by NBC News if she believed that arming teachers would make students safer. In response, the president's daughter said:
Ivanka also further expounded on the issue, adding:
While the first daughter seemed reluctant to say that arming teachers would improve safety in schools, her father appears to adamantly believe that doing so is a viable solution to preventing future school shootings. According to Mother Jones, the president has repeatedly tweeted about the idea of arming around 20 percent of educators. For example, on Feb. 22, the president wrote:
And, on Feb. 24, the president expanded on the notion:
In addition to the first daughter expressing uncertainty as to whether or not her father's proposition of arming some teachers would actually stop gun violence in schools, Vox also reported that many teachers do not want to see this implemented as a policy. Indeed, Diane Ravitch, a New York University educational policy analyst and former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Education, told the outlet:
A survivor of the Parkland shooting, Alfonso Calderon, echoed similar sentiments to CNN last Wednesday, saying:
Ivanka's comments in South Korea perhaps now further call into question whether the president will actually follow through and seek to advance policies that seek to arm some educators. The first daughter, like many others, seems to believe that a more robust conversation about school safety needs to occur before such an initiative should ever move forward.