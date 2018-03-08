March 8 is International Women's Day, a day for people to highlight the social, economic, and political achievements women have worked tirelessly for, while vowing to do even better for future generations. Among those who chimed in on Thursday was Ivanka Trump, who tweeted about International Women's Day and pledged to "empower women." Many social media users, however, found it ironic that Trump says she cares about women's rights, given her father's administration's record on the issue.

"Today we come together in recognition of women at home & around the globe," Trump tweeted. "We celebrate women’s achievements, past, & present, & pledge to empower women to reach their full economic potential for generations to come. When women thrive, we ALL succeed."

But the responses below Trump's tweet ranged from disbelief and criticism to suggestions on how she can actually be a supporter for women's empowerment. One Twitter user said, "Ivanka, your hypocrisy and lack of awareness are pitiful. Save yourself and go back to New York. You just make a fool of yourself with every fake tweet about caring for women, or anybody but your money."

Another Twitter simply said, "You have no self-awareness whatsoever" and added, "I stand amazed and stunned at how you try to keep up this act." Another Twitter user voiced her frustration and said that she wanted to like Trump — "I really do" — but added "you can't act like you care about women's rights and stand by silently when your father undermines women's rights and demeans strong women leaders in the way that he does."

Several Twitter users shared reports from The Guardian, Washington Post, and Associated Press that highlighted accusations of labor abuse and "poverty pay" at Trump's clothing factory in Subang, Indonesia. Women working at the factory claim that they were forced to work past the official hours, depriving them of precious time with their families. Trump has yet to respond to these allegations of low wages and forced overtime.

But it wasn't just those labor abuse reports that social media users responded to the first daughter's tweet with. Some Twitter users also asked if she believed the women who accused President Trump of sexually assaulting them. POTUS has unequivocally denied all allegations of sexual misconduct; Trump herself has sided with him.

She also took issue with being asked by a reporter about the sexual assault allegations against the president in an NBC News in February. Trump told reporter Peter Alexander, "I think it's a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he's affirmatively stated that there's no truth to it." (She is an official White House adviser.)

Plus, Twitter users wanted to know why Trump hadn't said anything about her father's administration defunding women's organizations and international programs that help poor women and girls around the world access quality health care. One Twitter user said, "Your White House is literally dismantling protections for both internationals AND women."

Last year, right after he was inaugurated, the president signed the Global Gag Rule which prohibits health care organizations from mentioning "abortion" or risk losing funding from the U.S. Critics fear it could raise the number of unsafe abortions, yet Trump never commented on the development.

Trump also didn't mention anything about the administration's recent move to take out critical passages on reproductive health care for women from its annual human rights report. In February, Politico reported sources familiar with the situation said that Trump's administration struck out essential content on sexual and racial discrimination plus women's access to reproductive health care services. One current employee with the State Department voiced her concerns and said that the removal sent a message that “women’s reproductive rights are not a priority for this administration, and that it’s not even a rights violation we must or should report on.”

Given all of these developments, it isn’t shocking that social media users aren’t exactly interested in celebratory and platitudinous tweets. They'd rather see actual commitment and investment from the first daughter.