More than a year into Donald Trump's presidency, first daughter and senior advisor Ivanka Trump's plans to push paid family leave were still viewed as a nonstarter. Then on Monday, in a surprising shift, the Congress announced a Senate committee hearing on Ivanka's paid family leave policy initiative.

The hearing is set for July 11 with the Senate Committee on Finance, which handles Social Security matters, as well as other health and human services programs. According to Axios, Ivanka has been working with senators in both parties to build support for her plan. In February, after the president mentioned his support for paid family leave in his State of the Union address, Ivanka joined forces with Sen. Marco Rubio, who has helped her advocate for the idea among more conservative Republican lawmakers.

"Providing a national guaranteed paid-leave program — with a reasonable time limit and benefit cap — isn’t an entitlement, it’s an investment in America’s working families," Ivanka wrote in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal last July.

According to Politico, the GOP's hesitance to accept paid family leave comes from an opposition to higher taxes and any requirement on employers to comply with the program. Ivanka's policy plan solves at least one of those problems — instead of raising taxes to pay for leave, she is proposing that employees be allowed to take money out of their Social Security benefits, consequently deferring their benefit checks when they get to retirement age.

More to come ...