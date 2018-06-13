Ivanka Trump is taking her work to Congress this week. The first daughter will help a bipartisan group of senators update and reauthorize a 12-year-old law that's waiting on an extension. According to its supporters, the vocational training bill that Ivanka wants reauthorized will help American workers adapt to a rapidly changing economy.

The Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act came into being in 2006, when it was passed nearly unanimously by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush. The law gives grants to states to fund career and technical education programs in secondary and postsecondary schools. It also includes specific provisions meant to target disadvantaged populations and prepare them for high-skill, high-wage jobs.

Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley told The Hill that reauthorizing the act is crucial as many occupations — particularly those that require a low level of skills — begin to be automated and workers need to learn new skills to survive. "Thanks to the robust economic environment and historically low unemployment rates, there is a record number of unfilled jobs," Gidley told The Hill, "and we are committed to ensuring current and future American workers have access to the high-quality vocational education needed to secure family sustaining careers and thrive in the modern economy."

It's an issue that Ivanka is spotlighting right now. Earlier this week, she tweeted about how women will be disproportionately affected by the trend toward automation.

More to come ...