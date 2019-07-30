There's been another adorable new addition to Bachelor Nation. Jade and Tanner Tolbert welcomed their second child, a baby boy, as the couple exclusively revealed to People on Tuesday, July 30. The couple has not revealed their son's name just yet, but they provided a few other details about their new addition. The baby was born weighing 7 lbs., 9 oz. and he already had a sweet bonding moment with his big sister, Emmy (who turns 2 next month).

“We are over the moon for our little guy,” Tanner told People in the exclusive interview. “Mom and baby boy are doing great. Emmy just met her little brother — she greeted him with a kiss on the head, so I guess that means she will allow us to bring him home! We are officially a family of four!” Awww.

Just 2 days ago on July 28, Tanner posted a black & white photo of Emmy pointing to Jade's pregnant belly while lying down, captioning the pic, "On baby watch... #anydaynow." That day just happened to be July 30, as reported by People.

Jade revealed in a January 28 Instagram post that she and Tanner were expecting their second child. She captioned the photo:

Baby #2 is adding to our crew!! We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby. ❤️

More to come...