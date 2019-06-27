To the typical fan, Jake Gyllenhaal seems like a pretty chill dude. He just hangs around, stars in blockbuster movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home, and seems to be very nice to everyone in the process. But everyone has that one thing that can rile them up like no other. For the actor, that would apparently be Sean Paul. During a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal strongly defended Sean Paul, calling him a "genius" in a viral video, and the singer completely loved it.

Gyllenhaal is currently on a press tour with his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland to promote the film. On Thursday, June 27, while they were in London, the pair hit up Radio 1's Breakfast Show, where they played Unpopular Opinion, a game where listeners call in to air out the opinions that they're scared to say in public for fear of public shaming.

Gyllenhaal was apparently very familiar with the bit, singing the theme song at every opportunity he could. But one of those opinions turned out to be super unpopular with the actor, and he had to take action. A listener named Brandon said that the famous Jamaican pop artist was overrated. The horror!

“No, absolutely not,” Gyllenhaal said, reacting immediately. "Just hang up on him. Sean Paul makes every song better he's in. Absolutely, there is no... he's a genius. There's not a song he's on, or remix that he's on, that isn't good.” Even Holland chimed in to back up his co-star’s correct opinion, calling the Jamaican singer a “genius."

BBC Radio 1 on YouTube

Immediately, host Greg James played some of Paul's greatest hits. “How did you do that so quickly?" Holland wondered. Well, you are at a radio station, Spidey, but the bewilderment was cute.

From then, the whole interview turned into a meeting between members of the Sean Paul fan club. "There's not a moment where he comes on the radio where you're not like, come on!," Gyllenhaal continued. "He makes driving fun. I don't care what you're doing. You could be stuck in traffic and he comes on and you want to dance. Doesn't matter. Totally disagree. That is an unpopular opinion. Now I understand the game.”

For the record, Gyllenhaal is not wrong at all. Between his mid-2000s pop classics like "Temperature" and his modern-day hits like "Cheap Thrills" with Sia and "Rockabye" with Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie, Paul has created many absolute bangers that will be played at the best parties for generations to come. “I’m sorry Brandon, you’re probably a great guy, but, so is Sean Paul,” Gyllenhaal concluded.

Fans loved Gyllenhaal's hot take on Sean Paul, and his comments quickly went viral.

Even Paul himself caught wind of Gyllenhaal's brilliant take and took to Twitter to respond to his new number one fan. "GIVE TANX AN BLESS UP YUHSELF JAKE!!!," he exclaimed in what is an utterly perfect response. You can practically hear his beautiful Jamaican accent singing the praises of Gyllenhaal and it's just glorious.

So, when can we expect the Sean Paul and Jake Gyllenhaal collab?