When it comes to providing true entertainment content, there is one man who is definitely rising to the occasion. During a recent interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jake Gyllenhaal shared he's in a relationship with sourdough bread and honestly, as Instagram can attest, he's not the only one.

The conversation came about after the Spider-Man: Far From Home star asked Colbert to keep his voice down because of his newest bread creation. "I have sourdough rising," Gyllenhaal whispered to the late night host. "It's resting. My sourdough's resting." This prompted Colbert to ask Gyllenhaal if he's become a part of the "sourdough cult," which has risen up — so to speak — now that people are home a lot more due to the pandemic.

It was then that the actor decided to lay it all out on the table and reveal his new relationship status to the world. "As my hair has grown longer and as I've sort of slowly inched into the hipster world, I've found myself falling in love with sourdough," Gyllenhaal admitted, while adding that his passion for yeast began shortly thereafter a friend who owns the Mill Bakery in San Francisco kindly agreed to teach him all about dough starters. From there, he was hooked. It seems that, for Gyllenhaal, making his own sourdough in quarantine is the greatest thing since sliced, well, you know.

Both Colbert and Gyllenhaal then proceeded to bond over their love of bread after the host admitted that he, too, has his very own sourdough starter, making them official bread-mates for life. Gyllenhaal then offered to share some tips with Colbert on how to best use the starter to its full advantage. Pretty gripping stuff, right?

"I have no idea what motivates anyone to watch television anymore, so it is possible this conversation right now is either getting Super Bowl ratings or people are scrambling for the remote right now to click over to anything else," Colbert noted during the chat.

Eventually, they proceeded to talk about other things aside from bread, like Gyllenhaal's recent appearance during the Stephen Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration special and his handstand challenge with fellow Spider-Man costar Tom Holland. But really, the sourdough portion of the conversation was what brought the interview to true greatness. What can we say? Food content is our bread and butter.