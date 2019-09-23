Mere hours after stunning on the purple carpet in a robin's egg blue gown, Jameela Jamil left the 2019 Emmys early because she was feeling sick. "Had to leave and get back into bed, because the fever and nausea caught up with me," she tweeted alongside a photo of her curled up in bed. However, she added that she'll be cheering on her costars from afar. "I had a lovely time and I wish my cast the best tonight," she continued. "I hope we win, but we already won just by being on this wonderful damn show. Love to everyone."

Jamil stars as Tahani Al-Jamil on The Good Place, which is up for four awards at Sunday night's ceremony: Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Danson (who plays Michael) and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Maya Rudolph (who plays Judge Gen). Ahead of Sunday night's show, Jameel seemed to be in good spirits. "I'm not turning up here not to be noticed. Why would I bathe?" she joked when E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi complimented her style.

