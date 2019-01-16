James Charles recently launched an inclusive clothing brand named Sisters Apparel, segueing his beauty world domination into a designing career. Sisters Apparel launched their first lookbook for their Sportswear Collection, which is launching on Friday, Jan. 18 at 12 PM PST. (Sisters Apparel carries sizes XS-3X.)

The sportswear collection is going to be the new brand's fourth collection, where it will join the "Original" line, which carries 13 pieces that span from hoodies to running shorts; the "Downtown" line, which has seven pieces that range from industrial belts to chic joggers; and the "Sisters Sayings," which is a range of five hoodies with different slogans. All the pieces are meant to be unisex and are size inclusive, ranging from sizes XS-3X.

The news of the upcoming launch was shared on Charles' YouTube channel, where he posted a video lookbook highlighting all of the collection's shopable pieces on a diverse range of bodies. Up first in the video was Charles wearing a black Sportswear Jumpsuit, with a mock neckline accented with a sporty "Sisters" band, and cinched at the waist with the line's Industrial Belts, which are seatbelt belts with the logo "Sisters" written in gothic font.

Next up in the lookbook was Charles wearing a Mock T-shirt, which he chose to style with a utility vest and strap pants from different brands, giving the viewer an idea how they can style the simple piece. It's so versatile that it can either look casual or industrial and edgy, depending on what you pair it with.

The collection will also feature a black sports bra and biker shorts, accented with bands decorated with the "Sisters" logo, giving it an Ivy Park vibe.

But the whole sportswear collection doesn't just revolve around black and white pieces. Further into the lookbook we are treated to checkered mini skirts and crop tops, which can be paired with bright orange cropped hoodies for a Venice Beach skater feel.

Or if you prefer to keep your wardrobe monochrome and black, then you can also pair the checkered top with track pants and a zip-up decorated with the logo.

For those that are heavy into athleisure, you can expect to find sweatpants made in collaboration with Champion, which would be the perfect accent for your chunky dad shoes or industrial boots.

If you're not one to walk out of the house with a sports bra for a top, Charles has you covered as well. There is an oversized crewneck that hits about mid-thigh that is perfect to wear as a baggy dress, or to layer up with leggings for an extra cozy look.

There are also layering possibilities in this collection, where Charles demonstrated how you can layer the sports bras with cropped sweaters, letting the logo band from the bra peek out from underneath the shrunken crewnecks and hoodies. For a symmetrical look, you can also let the band of the bike shorts peek out from underneath your high waist pants, creating a logo-heavy but streetstyle-ready look.

For those who crave a little more color, there is also a pastel capsule collection in the line, letting you choose cropped and normal hoodies in an array of coral pink, periwinkle blue, and golden yellow.

While prices haven't been disclosed yet, you can shop the entire collection on sisters-apparel.com come Friday, Jan. 18. You can see the full lookbook below.

James Charles on YouTube

Get ready to indulge yourself with some chic streetwear!