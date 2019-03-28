In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt that aired on Wednesday evening, James Comey said his Mueller report questions were all related to one thing. Specifically, they were all about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's decision not to make a ruling on whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice or not. Given his role as the former FBI director who started the Russia investigation to begin with, Comey had plenty to say about what happened after he left.

"You've led this investigation from the start," Holt said. "Were you stunned [with the results]? Did you expect it?

Comey explained that because of his firing, he had no idea what to expect of the report, since it wasn't close to finished when he left. "We don't investigate ... to find a particular result. We investigate to find out what's true. And as best as I can tell, it looks like Bob Mueller was allowed to do that, and that's a great thing."

However, Comey also admitted that he did have questions about the report. When Holt asked Comey what his questions were, he replied, "They're all about the obstruction of justice ... the obstruction piece confuses me." Specifically, Comey clarified that his questions were related to Mueller's decision not to make a conclusion.

Comey said,

It was certainly his charge in general to investigate, and — if he could — to come to conclusions. I don't know why he didn't here, and I don't know what combination of law and fact led him to that, which is why I'm going to wait and hear the explanation, which I hope will come.

NBC News on YouTube

More to come...