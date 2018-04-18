On Tuesday, Wu-Tang Clan's Method Man and Ghostface Killah appeared in a sketch on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to lobby for the return of a one-of-a-kind album. And they could potentially have the support of former FBI Director James Comey, whose photo with the Wu-Tang Clan members backstage on The Late Show turned quite a few heads.

There is only one copy of Wu-Tang's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, and it is reportedly in the possession of the U.S. government, which seized it from "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli after he was sentenced to prison. Now, the group wants that album back.

According to Rolling Stone, Shkreli purchased the infamous Wu-Tang LP in 2015 for $2 million, making it the most expensive single album ever sold. When he was sentenced to seven years in prison, the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York reportedly seized the album as part of Shkreli's assets, and is now in charge of deciding what will happen to it.

Ghostface Killah posted an Instagram photo of him and Method Man posing with Comey, who was Colbert's guest on The Late Show on Tuesday. Comey is currently on a media blitz to promote his new book, but the Wu-Tang members had something quite different in mind that day. "Workin on getting that album back from the feds," the photo caption read.

The two Wu-Tang members were on Colbert's show on Tuesday as part of a sketch about getting the LP back. In the sketch, Ghostface Killah and Method Man demanded the album's return from a cookie that somewhat resembled Attorney General Jeff Sessions. As the head of the Justice Department, Sessions is indirectly in charge of the office that is currently deciding Once Upon a Time in Shaolin's fate.

"That album belongs to the people," Method Man told the cookie. "You've got no business keeping that record to yourself."

"Sorry, y'all might be the OGs but I'm the AG and the record is mine and I need it," the Sessions cookie replied. "It's the only thing that relieves the stress of my terrible job. Every minute I spend listening to your dope rhymes is a minute I'm not hearing Donald Trump calling me weak or disgraceful."

When the Sessions cookie refused to hand over the LP, Method Man took matters into his own hands by eating the cookie and walking off the set.

As the New York Daily News pointed out, Comey probably can't do anything to help Wu-Tang Clan get their album back given that he no longer works for the government, but his support is nonetheless generating a lot of attention. Comey has generated numerous headlines in recent weeks because his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, contains several bombshells about the Trump administration. In his book, Comey likens Donald Trump to a mob boss, and suggested that Trump is "untethered to truth and institutional values."

But the Wu-Tang and Comey moment also drew attention because it's not the first time Wu-Tang members have tried to get the album back. Wu-Tang's RZA told Rolling Stone last month that he actually tried to get the LP back, but that he was contractually prohibited from doing so. RZA respected the contract — so much so that he criticized Shkreli for putting the LP on eBay, even though he wanted the album to eventually fall into better hands.

Bids on the album had surpassed $1 million by the time Shkreli was sentenced to prison, after which Shrekli had to forfeit the album to the government as part of more than $7.3 million in assets.