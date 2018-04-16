After months of anticipation, former FBI director James Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty is finally hitting bookstores this week. Although most of the book has already been mined by journalists and reporters for all the juicy stories, the #1 Amazon bestseller is pretty much destined to become the book all of your Tinder dates ask you if you've read.

But Comey's memoir isn't the only book about a high-profile public figure out this week. Andrew Morton, famous for his biographies of the Royal Family, past and present, turned his pen to the story of Prince Harry's fiancé Meghan Markle in his latest book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

And for readers who are tired of both the Royal Wedding and the Trump White House (same), there are plenty of other books out this week to add to your TBR pile: Sofija Stefanovic's memoir, Miss Ex-Yugoslavia, is a poignant, charming, and gorgeously written account of the complexities of navigating the immigrant experience and finding a home — especially when the place you used to call home no longer exists as it once did; Fran Hauser's The Myth of the Nice Girl dissects the double standards that affect women in the workplace and offers actionable advice for moving past them; Alexander Chee's How To Write An Autobiographical Novel is a stunning essay collection from one of America's most beloved novelists; Lisa Jewell's thriller Then She Was Gone is the perfect distraction for these gloomy days of spring; and Jana Casale's novel The Girl Who Never Read Noam Chomsky is a brilliant debut novel about the search for meaning in ordinary lives.

Here are the seven books you need to know this week:

'A Higher Loyalty' by James Comey

'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess' by Andrew Morton

'Miss Ex-Yugoslavia' by Sofija Stefanovic

'The Girl Who Never Read Noam Chomsky' by Jana Casale

'The Myth Of The Nice Girl' by Fran Hauser

'Then She Was Gone' by Lisa Jewell