Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn has reportedly been fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Walt Disney Studios made the decision to part ways with Gunn after a series of offensive, old tweets resurfaced late on Thursday, July 19. "The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James' Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio's values, and we have severed our business relationship with him," said Walt Disney Sudios Alan Horn in a statement. Bustle has reached out to James Gunn, but had not heard back at time of publication.

Gunn has not yet issued a response to the news. Earlier on Friday, however, he did issue an apology in a series of tweets. He wrote:

"Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo. As I have discussed publicly many times, as I've developed as a person, so has my work and my humor."

According to his still active Twitter account, he was planning on attending the Sony Pictures Panel at San Diego Comic-Con Friday evening, tweeting out a teaser image for fans. It is unclear if he is still expected to attend the event.

Gunn's apology, it seems, was too little, too late.

A call to fire Gunn from the Disney and Marvel Studios franchise began, it seems, with tweets from alt-right media figures including Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec. On Thursday night, they began sharing screenshots of offensive tweets allegedly written by Gunn. (Gunn has reportedly deleted many of the tweets.) One tweet shared by Posobiec, allegedly published by Gunn on Sept. 19, 2011, reads, "I'm doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending - the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob." Posobiec shared a photo of the tweet with a message address to Disney: "Hi @Disney! Why did your employee @JamesGunn delete this tweet about a pedophile tree?"

