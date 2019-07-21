This classic horror saga is getting a few more installments. On Friday, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed she'd return for two Halloween films, making the announcement on Instagram and Twitter. Universal revealed that the two sequels would premiere in the next couple of years — Halloween Kills will hit theaters on October 16, 2020, while Halloween Ends is slated to premiere on October 15, 2021, as per Entertainment Weekly. Curtis first appeared as Laurie Strode in the original 1978 horror classic Halloween, and reprised the iconic role in 2018.

On Instagram, Curtis posted a trailer for Halloween Kills, writing:

"'It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.' Well, my friends and fans....I’m just WARMING UP. Happy Halloween. 2020/2021"

In the trailer, Curtis can be heard saying, "You don't believe in the boogeyman? You should." Her words are juxtaposed against the footage of the burning house from the end of 2018's Halloween. Onscreen, the words: "The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn't over" appear as well, in between quick snapshots of the franchise's villain. At the end of the last Halloween film, Strode managed to lock Myer's in a burning basement, but it appears the killer managed to escape once again.

Jason Blum, head of Blumhouse Productions, which produces the new Halloween films, also confirmed the news on Friday. On Twitter, Blum shared a tweet about the new Halloween films, writing:

"FINALLY : not one but TWO new Halloween movies: Halloween Kills (2020) and Halloween Ends (2021). Yes, the gang is ALL back, including @jamieleecurtis, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green and @TheHorrorMaster John Carpenter. Oh yea."

The tweet implies that the Halloween creative team will include director David Gordon Green and co-writer Danny McBride for the sequels, and that John Carpenter may be back on board to compose scores for the films, as per The A.V. Club. It's unclear if Judy Greer and Andi Matichak will reappear as Karen Strode and Allyson Strode just yet, so fans will have to wait for further cast updates.

John Carpenter also posted about the new films on Twitter, sharing the new movie's tagline, "The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode isn't over. #HalloweenKills and #HalloweenEnds. @HalloweenMovie."

The announcement may not come as a big surprise for viewers. In 2018, Halloween was a box-office success, taking in $255 million, as per Vanity Fair. In June, Blum teased a sequel on Twitter, posting a photo with Curtis, who was posing with an action figure from the movie. He captioned the photo, "We’re discussing stuff. @jamieleecurtis."

In December of 2018, Curtis expressed interest in doing more Halloween films in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, but was unsure if another would happen. “I would make an assumption that, if David Gordon Green has a story to tell, that the people involved with the movie would encourage him to tell it," she said. "I haven’t been told whether or not he has a story to tell and whether or not he would include Laurie Strode in the telling. Really, time will tell."

Time did tell, and it looks like the Halloween creators have plenty more ideas for Laurie Strode's story. Fans can likely look forward to further updates as the premiere date looms closer, though with Curtis on board, the movie is already set to be a good scare.