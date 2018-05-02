Janelle Monáe is making waves for her new album, Dirty Computer, and in more ways than one. People aren't just celebrating the music, but also the amazing fashion accompanied with the videos. Which is why when news broke that Janelle Monáe might mass produce the Pynk video's "vagina pants," fashion lovers everywhere threw up jazz hands.

The Pynk video itself is a celebration of inclusive womanhood, where it was washed in pink desert light, accented with pink eyeshadow, and full of vinyl booties with fishnets, sorbet-colored leotards, and avant-garde haute couture dresses contrasted against desert scenes. It was filled to the brim with playful fashion scenes — especially the diner packed with sequin-dress-wearing women — but while the tube tops and diamond chokers made you want to go immediately play in your own closet, the "vagina pants" were the one thing that the internet couldn't get over.

Created by the Dutch designer Duran Lantink, Lantink has a maximalist aesthetic where he enjoys clashing prints, creating suggestive silhouettes, playing with unexpected textures, and using bright colors. In fact, the pants were a reiteration of his own Low-Rise Vag Jeans from his Fall/Winter 18 collection, which featured a billowing leg, and a red ovary-like design right at the crotch.

We were first treated to the vagina pants when Monáe and a six other women stood barefoot in the sand with mauve velvet leotards on, their legs decorated in pink and red frills that looked like a vagina when brought together. And people became obsessed with them. Not only was it a celebration of the color pink, but also of womanhood, femininity, sexuality, friendship, and the experience of identifying as a woman.

Janelle Monáe on YouTube

And seeing the positive reaction people had to the pants, Monáe revealed to People that she may be working on mass producing them for everyone to enjoy. "I’m so tickled and honored that people are talking about the Pynk pants, I think that it’s so cool to have discussions around women’s issues and women’s bodies, I think it’s amazing," she shared.

“Sometimes I think people interpret those as vagina pants, they call them vulva pants, they call them flowers, but it just represents some parts of some women." She also wanted to highlight that not all women have vaginas, and so she was careful to make sure that some of the women were pants-less but still dancing in the lineup to represent that experience and honor those women.

“There are some women in the video that do not have on the pants, because I don’t believe that all women need to possess a vagina to be a woman. I have one I’m proud of it, but there’s a lot of policing and controlling that people are trying to have over our vaginas," she shared. "I wanted Pynk to be a celebration of women who are unique, distinct, different, may be different from one another but when they come together they create something magical and special.”

And people are excited over the idea of getting to hang one of those ruffly, labia pants in their own closets. Twitter went off on the prospect, where some wrote that they now knew what people will be getting them for the holidays — and they meant any of the holidays.

While Monáe doesn't have a confirmed timeline about the pants' production yet, she did say she “may be working on that.” So keep your eyes peeled, because those billowy, body positive pants just may become part of your wardrobe this year. And a world clad in vagina pants is a better place to live in.