It may have taken a while for them to get together, but Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti won't be breaking up anytime soon. In a recent interview with E! News, the couple made it clear that this is a serious relationship, and they're hoping to be together for a long time. "It feels good to know I'll never go on a first date again," Jared said.

This wasn't the couple's first outing together this month, as they recently returned from a vacation in Hawaii. In the interview with E!, Jared talked about how the island getaway helped confirm that they would be together for a long time.

"We just went to Hawaii last weekend and we spent six straight days with each other," he said. "Pretty much every minute of those days and then when I left her for the first time I was just like, 'I don't want to leave you.' That was a big moment for me when I said this is life long, life partner stuff."

The two stars spoke to the publication during the 2018 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango concert, which they attended with fellow Bachelor franchise stars Becca Riley, JoJo Fletcher, and Jordan Rodgers. The concert included performances by Meghan Trainor, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes and the Backstreet Boys, and Ashley posted videos of Jared dancing and enjoying the show on her Instagram story.

It seems like these two are fully in it now, but it wasn't a smooth road leading up to their relationship. Jared and Ashley started out as friends before dating, and though they were close, they only recently started their official relationship. In a 40-minute video as part of Ashley's "The Story of Us" YouTube series, the couple explained how their relationship evolved from a friendship to romance. They both appeared on Seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, where Ashley was interested in Jared. The relationship didn't work out on the show, and Ashley later went on to date Kevin Wendt during The Bachelor Winter Games. Those two split in March, but the relationship helped Jared realize his feelings for Ashley. With encouragement from "fairy godfather" Tanner Tolbert, he told her his feelings. The two have been gong strong since, and even though it's only been a couple months, seem certain they've found the one.

Ashley and Jared said their relationship is based on years of friendship, but that's what makes it so special. "It's so hard to decipher between our romantic feelings for each other and our friendship feelings for each other," Jared said in the "Story of Us" video. "Because we've been so close for so long, that we really were and still are best friends."

It may have been a long road to dating for the couple, but it seems like things are going well. Ever since revealing their relationship, they've shared plenty of pictures and updates on social media.

A few days after revealing their relationship, the two shared pictures and videos from their long holiday weekend in Hawaii. The romantic vacation featured fancy restaurant dinners with champagne, snuggling in bed, and plenty of time on the beach.

Bachelor Nation has been largely supportive of the couple's long-overdue relationship, and many sent well-wishes on social media. According to E!, they shared a special message for supportive fans on Instagram. "Jared and I are so overwhelmed by all the love and support that you guys have been sending out way. We never expected to get the kind of reaction we've gotten," Ashley said. "So thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Every little comment touches us."

It's not often that a couple who met on The Bachelor makes it for the long haul, but Ashley and Jared seem to be a different story. This couple truly has had a roller coaster romance over the past few years, but ultimately ended up together. It might have been a journey, but now that they've found each other they are both making it clear they don't plan to go anywhere.