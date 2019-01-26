As details of the final negotiations to end the government shutdown come to light, presidential adviser Jared Kushner's role in the shutdown turned out to reportedly be a part of the losing Republican strategy. According to a new report from The Washington Post on Saturday, Kushner said Democratic senators would vote for Trump's plan that included funding a wall at the southern United States border.

Instead, two proposals failed to pass the Senate on Thursday, according to The New York Times. The proposal that included funding a multi-billion border wall had only one Democratic vote from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, CNN reported. (Manchin has supported building a wall on the southern border for a while now, though.)

Despite the Republican failure to secure border wall funding, The Washington Post described Kushner as "the most powerful White House adviser" during the 35-day shutdown. The president's son-in-law also reportedly raised the idea of a new immigration plan, apparently pitching it to Latinx advocacy groups and conservatives in the "Koch network," the newspaper reported.

Trump reportedly blamed Kushner, among others, for the failure to find a solution to the shutdown, according to The Washington Post. The president also reportedly questioned why the Republican Party fractured in comparison to the steadfastness of the Democratic Party. "Why are they always so loyal?" Trump reportedly asked his staff of the Democrats, according to The Washington Post.

