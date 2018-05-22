A portion of Harvard's class of 2003 are taking a creative approach to opposing a Trump-affiliated fellow classmate's political decisions. At their 15-year reunion, which takes place later this week, a group of Jared Kushner's fellow Harvard alumni are penning notes directed at the president's son-in-law, and there's a common theme: Shame on Kushner.

The Boston Globe reports that the effort was spearheaded in a private "Shame on you, Jared Kushner" Facebook group, which encouraged fellow alumni to seize upon the opportunity to express their disdain for Kushner's participation in the Trump administration. The notes were published as part of a regular Harvard tradition, printed in what is generally referred to as the Harvard Red Book, which alumni receive every five years.

"Mostly, I feel low-grade, constant horror as I watch attacks on refugees, minorities, my most at-risk patients, women’s rights, and the environment, and new threats of nuclear war," wrote one former classmate, according to the Globe, which reportedly obtained a copy of the book. "Shame on you, Jared Kushner."

Some alumni, such as Ben Wikler, the Washington director of MoveOn.org, shared excerpts from the Red Book on social media.

"I, for one, am actually glad that our Class of '03 finally has a real, live fascist among us. Who says Harvard isn't diverse!" wrote one alumnus in a snapshot shared by Wikler. The alumnus continued to attack Kushner personally and politically:

I've always wanted to meet someone who is as unfamiliar with the principles of democratic self-government or the history of twentieth-century ideologies that resulted in mass slaughter as he is with how to grow a beard. Poor dude — probably wishes he could just walk around New York again without anyone calling him a traitor or a collaborator.

Other notes directed at Kushner were just as biting. One classmate, per another image shared by Wikler, opted to reflect on all that she hadn't accomplished since leaving Harvard in 2003.

"I think what I’m most proud of, however, is what I’ve managed to avoid during the past five years," wrote Angelina Fryer, who was identified by the Globe. She explained:

I haven’t been accused of making false statements on or material omissions from security clearance disclosure forms. I haven’t been accused of colluding with representatives of a foreign government to affect the outcome of an elections. I haven’t been accused of using my government position to sell visas to foreign investors in my family’s businesses. I haven’t been sued for mistreating tenants of violating rental laws. I think we can all be better than that.

Kushner is not reportedly expected to attend this week's festivities, which take place on Thursday. His absence, however, didn't stop a group of fellow alumni from taking a stand against what many believe to be his inappropriate and harmful actions in his role as an advisor to President Trump. Some told the Globe that, if nothing else, Kushner and his affiliates should understand that there will at least be social consequences for his and their choices.

"This is a free country and there are going to be consequences for the way they’ve behaved during this time. Social consequences, if nothing else in this immediate period," Jon Sherman told The Globe. "They can’t just return to their old life and walk around and go to restaurants in New York and DC and not get constant backlash."

