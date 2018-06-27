In a stunning victory on Tuesday night, Jared Polis won Colorado's primary election for governor and is now on his way to possibly becoming America's first openly gay male governor. The victory comes after Polis reportedly spent $11 million of his own money on his campaign trail, running on a platform of Medicare-for-all, and increased access to day-long daycare and kindergarten for all tax-payers. By Tuesday evening, Polis stood at a clear victory, clenching the democratic nomination with 43 percent of the vote. The next-closest politician took just 26 percent.

If Polis wins the gubernatorial election in November, his partner and children will move with him into the governor's mansion, making history. Prior to running for the office of governor, Polis has served five terms as a Congressman for Colorado. And given that Colorado has not elected a Republican governor since 2007, Polis looks to stand a good chance to make it all the way.

