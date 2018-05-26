New couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon jetted off to Hawaii for the Memorial Day holiday weekend and have shared some of their trip via social media. Jared tweeted about being called by Ashley's last name during the trip — and it inspired responses from Bachelorette alums Jordan Rodgers and Shawn Booth who seem to have the same cute issue.

Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley and Jared have been posting Instagram photos and stories from their Hawaii trip throughout the weekend and it looks like they are very much enjoying their time as a couple in another version of paradise.

On Friday, May 25, Jared tweeted: "I keep getting called Mr. Iaconetti on this trip and I'm weirdly okay with it." Fans responded to the tweet by saying that the reason is probably because the room or travel is under Ashley's name (could be) or it's simply because Ashley is awesome (likely).

But then Jordan, who is engaged to former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, and Shawn, who is engaged to former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, responded, too.

Shawn tweeted in response:

Get used to it bud. I’ve been called “Mr. Bristowe” every time I’ve picked up a phone call in a hotel room for the last 3 years ..

Then, Jordan chimed into the discussion by tweeting: "Mr Fletcher over here has the same problem [expressionless emoji] ..."

Sounds like it's a case of these guys having lovely and awesome famous partners that they should be proud to be associated with.

After all, JoJo led her season of The Bachelorette in 2016 and Kaitlyn's season of the series aired in 2015, respectively. Ashley made her Bachelor franchise debut in 2015, when she was a contestant during Chris Soules' season. Meanwhile, Jared was a contestant on Kaitlyn's season. Ashley and Jared went on to participate in two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where they initially met and dated, but the pair couldn't seem to make it work while on the summer series. They did, however, remain friends.

Earlier this year, Ashley starred on Bachelor Winter Games, where she dated Canadian Bachelor franchise star Kevin Wendt — but then they broke up in March. Haibon had also been looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise Australia.

And it was ultimately Ashley's short-lived romance with Kevin that may have paved the way for Ashley and Jared to finally get together. The new couple revealed how it all came together on a very special episode of Ashley's webseries The Story of Us, which follows the love stories of real-life couples — and this time, they were the couple.

KineticTV on YouTube

In The Story of Us, Jared said he told Ashley about his romantic feelings for her while they vacationed in St. Lucia with Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper, and Tanner's sister Lauren. But Ashley was still dating Kevin at the time.

“I left that conversation with him not just admitting that he was jealous but also he had feelings, and you kind of alluded to wanting to be with me,” Iaconetti said in the video.

“I remember you said ‘I’m gonna keep dating [Kevin],'” Haibon said in The Story of Us. “I also knew I wasn't going anywhere. I knew that in the coming months, I would have to really show Ashley that I was very serious about this and that this was one of the most important things in my life.”

But finally, the time was right when Ashley and Kevin broke up — and Jared sent Ashley an emotional letter. “I was scream-crying basically alone in my apartment reading that just sobbing and sobbing,” Iaconetti said in the video. “He’s written me other letters and filled my apartment with flowers. He tells me every day that he’s the luckiest man alive." And it sounds like the couple has been going strong ever since.