The 2020 Super Bowl did something truly groundbreaking on Sunday, Feb. 2, when a commercial for Rocket Mortgage ruined Jason Momoa. The actor appeared in a 60-second spot for Rocket Mortgage, and we'll never be able to look at him the same way again. So much for the Momoa bubble bath we were promised in the teasers leading up to the ad.

Momoa reached celebrity heartthrob status with his very shirtless roles as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in Justice League. But that might have just vanished thanks to this Super Bowl ad, which shows a new kind of "stripped down" Momoa. In the ad, the movie star heads home to unwind and relax. "It's the one place I can let my guard down," the actor says, walking into a luxurious home. "It's where I can just kick back and me totally comfortable in my own skin," he continues. This is where the ad takes a turn for the worst, when the actor literally rips off the muscle of his arms, revealing truly terrifying skinny arms. And he doesn't stop there. He also rips off his abs and torso, before sitting down on his couch and removing his famous locks. Apparently, he's not the long-haired, super buff man we thought. It was all an illusion.

Rocket Mortgage on YouTube

Lisa Bonnet, Momoa's wife, also appeared in the ad. But even she cannot save us from the horror we have just witnessed. And Twitter is in agreement that, though hilarious, the ad might have just ruined Momoa forever.

Rocket Mortgage may have ruined Jason Momoa forever, but at least the company was nice enough to release four minutes of behind-the-scenes footage to remind everyone that, no, Momoa doesn't actually where a muscle skin suit in his day-to-day.

Rocket Mortgage on YouTube

The video also includes a deleted scene, in which Bonnet helps her husband open a jar of pickles. Oh, to be a fly on that wall.