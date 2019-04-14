For fans of the franchise, there's nothing quite as sweet as a Bachelor Nation reunion, especially when there's romance involved. So it was particularly exciting to see that Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe joined Colton Underwood and CassieRandolph for a weekend in the Colorado mountains to hit the slopes, support Colton's non-profit foundation, Colton's Legacy, and to participate in a live taping of Kaitlyn's Off The Vine podcast. Thankfully, they snapped tons of adorable pics to include the fans, and Jason posted a photo of the four of them with a caption that will undoubtedly make you say, "Awwww."

The group's unofficial fifth and sixth wheels, Bachelorette single Blake Horstmann and Colton's friend Erik Bradley, posed alongside them. "And to think just over a year ago none of us knew each other...." Jason wrote under the photo. Now, they're all great friends, and four of them are in love. Talk about all the feels.

In the photo, Cassie and Kaitlyn have their arms and legs wrapped around their beaus and Blake and Erik are laughing in the background. They all actively posted videos of their adventures on their Instagram Stories, and apparently, the girls posed that way because they were channeling their inner koalas.

Cassie took a video while being held up by Colton, and Kaitlyn can be heard saying, "I wanna be a koala!" in the background before jumping onto Jason in the same fashion. Blake and Erik thought about joining in, but if that did happen, the pic didn't make it to Instagram. However, a shot of the original three musketeers — Jason, Blake, and Colton — from Season 14 of The Bachelorette did. Jason and Blake attempted to hold Colton up for the photo, and despite how hard they've been hitting the gym, they still struggled to keep him off the ground. "Don’t worry he jumped the fence...and we were there to catch him," Blake captioned the photo.

The silly photoshoot came after the Aspen taping of Kaitlyn's podcast, which took place at Snowmass Village, according to the tour's official site, and featured the whole crew — Jason, Colton, Cassie, and Blake. It was the first stop on her Spring Break Live Tour. "My Off the Vine Live Tour is coming in hot for five live shows," the tour's site reads. "This isn't just a podcast tour, It's going to be a party from start to finish. Let's start the sunny season off right with a Spring Break bash with a DJ performance from my main squeeze Brandi Cyrus, I'm bringing together all of my favorite things …my podcast, dancing, my closest pals, dews, and…wine of course! It’s Spring Break so let's hang out and get wild!"

By the looks of their Instagram Stories, they did just that. "A weird family, but a family," Jason wrote over a clip of the group on stage appropriately accompanied by Sister Sledge's "We Are Family." They ended the night with dinner and sake bombs.

As it turns out, the Bachelor franchise isn't just about collecting the final rose. Sometimes, it's about creating friendships — and memories — like these.