Jax From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Lindsay Lohan Once Hooked Up, According To The SUR Bartender Himself

Everyone's favorite Vanderpump Rules bad boy is at it again. Jax Taylor supposedly hooked up with Lindsay Lohan years ago, according to his recent interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish. The interviewer said that there were multiple old flames of Taylor's at the recent DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV holiday party, including Pump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder and Lohan. Did the Mean Girls actor and the bartender really hook up? By Taylor's account, it's all too true. (Bustle reached out to a rep for Lohan for comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.)

The Pump Rules star said that Lohan's table was next to his at the event. Although, he said, "I did not recognize her [Lohan] at all. I mean, I really didn't recognize her. She looks great, just a lot different." The interviewer then asked about a certain story he once told involving him and the actor to which he replied, "I have no idea what you're talking about," before breaking into a smile. He then continued and said:

"Yeah, that was years and years ago. Yeah, there was a little situation ... I think it was like when she got married to Samantha Ronson a week later. That was around that time. It was at a nightclub. Just ended up back at her spot. And it was what it was."

Although, Taylor may not have remembered things entirely correctly in terms of the date, as there haven't been any reports that suggest Lohan and Ronson had gotten married. He also said in the interview that the whole thing was "ancient history". But, for those hearing this for the first time, this is brand new, wild information. You can catch Taylor's full interview with The Daily Dish here.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Taylor's commented on Lohan (who has not commented on Taylor's claims herself). However, he actually wasn't the one to spill the beans on the hook-up in the first place. On Watch What Happens Live in 2015, the Pump Rules star appeared with best friend and co-star Tom Schwartz, who had to answer some questions about Taylor. When Andy Cohen asked Schwartz if Taylor had hooked up with any celebrities, he said, perhaps a bit begrudgingly, that Lohan had hooked up with the SUR bartender.

After his friend's revelation, Taylor seemingly concurred and said, "It was a long time ago." Cohen then asked him whether it was "more than once" and he replied with, "No, it was just once and it was bad ... She was great, the next day I think she got married to a girl." He also called Lohan "very affectionate".

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Yet, shortly after his appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he backtracked on the whole reveal. When asked about whether he did hook-up with Lohan, he told TMZ, "No, no, no, no. We hung out for one night. I don't know where people are getting that ... So, don't read into anything, nothing happened." Wait, so what is the truth, Taylor?

He also backtracked when he appeared on The Huffington Post's live online show in 2015, after the WWHL interview. He again said, "I don't understand where that's coming from." He later said, "This was a long time ago. This was like 2005, 2006. It was a one night at a club." He's a little more ambiguous about the hook-up here, neither outright confirming or denying it.

USMAGAZINE4K on YouTube

As any Pump Rules fan knows, Taylor's been caught in a lie more than once. On the most recent season premiere of the show, he initially denied that he had cheated on his girlfriend, Brittany Cartwright, with another SUR staffer, Faith Stowers. Of course, by the very next episode, he revealed the truth about the whole cheating affair. And that's just a case of him lying in the most recent season.

So, while Taylor seemingly confirms the hook-up with Lohan in his latest interview with The Daily Dish, when it comes to him, there's no telling whether it's actually the truth or not.