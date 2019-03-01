Yet another Democratic candidate has entered the 2020 race. On Friday, Washington's Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he's running for president and that climate change will be his main priority. Though he doesn't share the national familiarity of some Democrats in the 2020 pack, Inslee stands out as the only candidate so far with an explicitly environmental focus.

"We're the first generation to feel the sting of climate change," Inslee said in his announcement video. "And we're the last that can do something about it."

"We went to the moon and created technologies that have changed the world," Inslee continues. "Our country's next mission must be to rise up to the most urgent challenge of our time: defeating climate change. This crisis isn't just a chart or graph anymore. The impacts are being felt everywhere."

Inslee hasn't published his full platform yet — his campaign website says that it's coming soon. But he has released his plan's four core principles: moving to 100 percent clean energy and net-zero pollution from greenhouse gases; job creation in the sectors of industry and manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean technology; ending subsidies and handouts for fossil fuel interests; and prioritizing the environmental needs of communities that are minority, low-income, indigenous, or have been affected by climate-related disasters.

