JAY-Z is revealing even more details about his marriage to Beyoncé in a new interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. As noted by Th Daily Beast, on the Netflix show, JAY-Z said he went to therapy with Beyoncé and discussed how his marriage to the singer is even stronger for it, following cheating on his wife. In the interview, he told Letterman (who had also been involved in a cheating scandal in October 2009, per People) that he was dedicated to making his relationship with the Lemonade singer work. The pair were so committed to keeping their marriage intact that they went to therapy to try and sort out their issues. He said,

"And much like you, I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew I’m not the worst of what I’ve done. We did the hard work of going to therapy and you know, we love each other, right? So we really put in the work."

Based on his comments, it seems like putting in the work paid off. JAY-Z went on to tell Letterman that his marriage is in a strong place right now. The rapper said, "Like you, I like to believe we’re in a better place today. But we’re still working and communicating and growing. And I’m proud of the father and the husband that I am today because of all the work that was done.”

So, in case anyone was worried that JAY-Z and Beyoncé might be the next celebrity couple to split, you shouldn't fret. The two superstars are actually stronger than ever right now.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It didn't always appear that they were in a great place, thanks to rumors he had cheated. JAY-Z only recently confirmed that himself in November 2017 in a New York Times interview. In the piece, he said he, specifically, went to therapy and "grew so much from the experience." He learned through therapy that he would sometimes shut down emotionally, which led to him not being able to really connect with those around him.

JAY-Z then said that because he shut down and wasn't able to connect with his wife, it led to his act of "infidelity." Like in his interview with Letterman, he expressed a similar sentiment about coming out on the other side of things determined to make his marriage work, while also noting that his infidelity obviously caused his wife a ton of pain. The rapper said:

"You know, most people walk away, and like divorce rate is like 50 percent or something 'cause most people can’t see themselves. The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself."

More recently, JAY-Z has been open about how dedicated that couple is to making their marriage work, no matter what comes between them. In an interview with CNN's Van Jones, the rapper said that he would always fight for Beyoncé because she's his "soulmate." And it seems like both singers were determined to stay together and weather the storm. He told Jones, "For us, we chose to fight for our love. For our family."

CNN on YouTube

As fans already know, this cheating situation made major headlines after Beyoncé's revealing Lemonade album was released in April 2016. As Cosmopolitan UK noted, there are a slew of lyrics amongst the album's tracks that suggested JAY-Z cheated on her. Some very telling lines from "Hold Up" read, "Something don't feel right because it ain't right, especially coming up after midnight/I smell your secrets and I'm not too perfect to ever feel this worthless/How did it come down to this, going through your call list?"

And, of course, there is the now classic "He better call Becky with the good hair" lyric in "Sorry." Yet, until JAY-Z's NYT interview, the cheating had yet to be expressly confirmed. Now that the rapper's admitted to infidelity, and revealed that he and his wife have been consistently working through their issues stemming from it, it looks like JAY and Bey are doing even better than ever.