Last week, footage of New York Police Department (NYPD) officers ripping a baby from his mother's arms as they attempt to arrest her went viral, sparking both shock and outrage. Now, Jazmine Headley is speaking out about her arrest for the first time. In an interview with The New York Times, Headley claims the story of how police officers yanked her baby from her arms as they arrested her at a New York public benefits office isn't unique, but rather one of many examples of the mistreatment those on public assistance face.

"It's the story of many other people, it's not just my story," Headley told The New York Times. "My story is the only one that made it to the surface."

Footage of Headley's arrest at the Brooklyn Boerum Hill Human Resources Administration office, which was shared online last week by bystanders, shows multiple NYPD officers forcibly yanking and prying Headley's one-year-old son from her arms as she repeatedly yells that they're hurting him. According to Nyashia Ferguson, a bystander who took one of the videos, the incident began after Headley sat on the floor in the corner of the office's waiting room. Both Ferguson and representatives for Headley have said that there were no available seats left in the office and that although Headley wasn't blocking any doors or passageways by sitting in the corner, a security officer told her she had to stand.

In a statement to Bustle, NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill says the department had conducted "a strenuous review," which found that officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with Headley prior to what was captured in cellphone videos. "This incident was chaotic and difficult to watch, and clearly something went wrong," O'Neill tells Bustle in an emailed statement. "The review also shows that there are policy improvements we can make, both in NYPD procedure and in our coordination with fellow agencies."

Bustle has reached out New York City's Human Resources Administration's Department of Social Services.

More to come...